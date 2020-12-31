https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/faa-announces-new-rules-drones-paving-way-commercial-deliveries/

(ZEROHEDGE) – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced Monday that new unmanned aerial vehicle guidelines would allow drones to operate at night, paving the way for future commercial deliveries.

The FAA said the new rules would require drones to be embedded with identification technology to be easily be identifiable from the ground. For night operations, the drones must be equipped with anti-collision lights.

“These final rules carefully address safety, security, and privacy concerns while advancing opportunities for innovation and utilization of drone technology,” said U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao.

