https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/tony-hawk-coronavirus-test/2020/12/31/id/1003846

Skateboarding legend Tony Hawk amused fans on Twitter Thursday when he shared his latest story of almost being recognized when he and two of this children were in line for COVID testing. Hawks tweeted”

“at a Covid testing site (wearing masks), handing over paperwork for me & two of my kids: woman looking over papers: “okay… Anthony, Keegan and Kadence… Hawk? Are you guys related to Tony Hawk?” me: yes her: “Are you pulling my leg?” me: no, we are all directly related to him”

The tweet immediately blew up on the social media site. Though Hawk obviously was wearing a mask, many marveled that the woman looking at Hawk’s paperwork didn’t make the connection between “Anthony” and “Tony.”

“I can imagine her conversation later that day,” one Twitter user noted. “‘ Hey, pretty cool: someone named Antony Hawk at testing today said they were directly related to Tony Hawk!” Tony? As in… short for Anthony?’ ‘Yeah. I asked b/c the name Hawk is… …oh god. Oh GOD I’m an idiot!!!’ O_o”

When asked what happened next, Hawk replied, “She pointed us towards our “swabber” and that was it. True story. Oh, and we were all negative.”

Apparently, it wasn’t a first for Hawk. Even unmasked people seem to recognize him, but don’t, and the whole thing has become a meme that even he has revealed in, noting misfires ordering coffee in Cancun, going through the TSA line and at a fast-food drive-thru.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

