The state of New York has revoked a New York City restaurant’s liquor license after it hosted a party indoors that featured a maskless conga line, according to NBC News.

The Whitestone Republican Club held an indoor holiday party at Queen’s, N.Y., restaurant called Il Bacco.

Footage of the party went viral after it showed maskless attendees getting into a conga line. Vickie Paladino, a GOP candidate for New York City Council, is seen at one point leading the dance.

At least three people who attended the party have tested positive for the virus since the party.

In a statement the State Liquor Authority said, “After video surfaced of a potential superspreader holiday party at Il Bacco with maskless dancing, the SLA immediately launched an investigation.”

The liquor authority added, “During a follow-up inspection, investigators found flagrant violations of indoor dining regulations and existing health safety and Alcoholic Beverage Control laws, while verifying the maskless party depicted in the video did in fact occur.”

Calls to Il Bacco are directed to an answering machine stating that the restaurant will be closed until indoor dining is allowed again, according to NBC.

Reports indicate that at least 50 people were in attendance at the party, breaking New York rules that limit gatherings to only 10 people.

Jim Trent, chairman of the Queens Village Republican Club, tested positive for the coronavirus. Local media reported that two other attendants, a husband and wife, also tested positive.

Trent told the Queens Daily Eagle, “It was a wonderful time and a great party, but I’m not happy I got sick.”

The Whitestone Republican Club defended the party following the footage release.

“Defending our personal liberties is paramount in a free society, and no one should be penalized, shamed, or ostracized for how they choose to live their life,” said the club in a statement.

