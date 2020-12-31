https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/31/ouch-mark-steyn-takes-rep-eric-swalwell-to-the-projection-woodshed-in-hilariously-brutal-roasting/

This segment from Mark Steyn (sitting in for Tucker Carlson this week) should be inducted into the Political Takedown Hall of Fame:

There’s definitely a lot of “gold” in that clip, not that Swalwell would agree:

Trending

Perhaps the even bigger joke is that Swalwell remains on the House Intelligence Committee.

