This segment from Mark Steyn (sitting in for Tucker Carlson this week) should be inducted into the Political Takedown Hall of Fame:

There’s definitely a lot of “gold” in that clip, not that Swalwell would agree:

Pure Gold! — ‘Rip’ Murdock (@Rip_Murdock) December 31, 2020

The idiot-off between Swalwell and Comey is pure gold. https://t.co/pUhAOmdZFM — GrabtharsHammer (@GrabtharsHamme2) December 31, 2020

“You only Fang twice” https://t.co/Xt0GtEriBs — President Elect – Merkin Muffley (@Chihuahuafatty) December 31, 2020

Perhaps the even bigger joke is that Swalwell remains on the House Intelligence Committee.

