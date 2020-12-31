https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/31/ouch-mark-steyn-takes-rep-eric-swalwell-to-the-projection-woodshed-in-hilariously-brutal-roasting/
This segment from Mark Steyn (sitting in for Tucker Carlson this week) should be inducted into the Political Takedown Hall of Fame:
My goodness this @MarkSteynOnline riff on @EricSwalwell is just *chef’s kiss* pic.twitter.com/vnPmDW48zG
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) December 31, 2020
There’s definitely a lot of “gold” in that clip, not that Swalwell would agree:
Pure Gold!
— ‘Rip’ Murdock (@Rip_Murdock) December 31, 2020
The idiot-off between Swalwell and Comey is pure gold. https://t.co/pUhAOmdZFM
— GrabtharsHammer (@GrabtharsHamme2) December 31, 2020
“You only Fang twice” https://t.co/Xt0GtEriBs
— President Elect – Merkin Muffley (@Chihuahuafatty) December 31, 2020
Perhaps the even bigger joke is that Swalwell remains on the House Intelligence Committee.
