Outgoing GOP Rep. Denver RigglemanDenver RigglemanVirginia county Republicans condemn GOP congressman for considering vote for Biden House Republicans who didn’t sign onto the Texas lawsuit Five Republicans vote for bill to decriminalize marijuana MORE (Va.) tore into Sen. Josh Hawley Joshua (Josh) David HawleyGOP lawmaker thinks 100 Republicans could challenge Electoral College results Here are the Republicans planning to challenge the Electoral College results Kemp dismisses Trump’s call to resign as ‘a distraction’ MORE (R-Mo.) after Hawley sent out a fundraising email boosting his upcoming challenge to the Electoral College results.

“Of course he’s fundraising off fantasy,” Riggleman tweeted. “Getting ready for 2024. Using disinformation and conspiracies as a baseline for fundraising. Grift. Fooling people to take their money. #QAnon and conspiracy theories are the new ‘normal’. Shameful stuff.”

The rebuke comes after Hawley, a staunch ally of President Trump Donald TrumpTrump to cut Florida trip short, return to Washington on Thursday Intel vice chair says government agency cyber attack ‘may have started earlier’ Secret Service making changes to presidential detail amid concerns current members are aligned with Trump: report MORE‘s, said he would object to the counting of Electoral College results during the Jan. 6 joint session of Congress.

Hawley became the first senator to join an effort by a host of Republican House members to contest the results of the election. His objection will ensure a debate in the House and Senate on the Electoral College tally.

“I cannot vote to certify the electoral college results on January 6 without raising the fact that some states, particularly Pennsylvania, failed to follow their own state election laws,” Hawley said in a statement Wednesday.

“And I cannot vote to certify without pointing out the unprecedented effort of mega corporations, including Facebook and Twitter, to interfere in this election, in support of Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump to cut Florida trip short, return to Washington on Thursday Intel vice chair says government agency cyber attack ‘may have started earlier’ Trump administration declassifies unconfirmed intelligence on China bounties on US forces in Afghanistan: report MORE. At the very least, Congress should investigate allegations of voter fraud and adopt measures to secure the integrity of our elections. But Congress has so far failed to act,” Hawley added.

Hawley’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Hill regarding Riggleman’s tweet.

Wednesday’s proceedings will mark just the third time Congress has had to debate an objection since 1887. Still, the objection is anticipated to only delay the inevitable, and both chambers of Congress are expected to vote down the challenge.

Republicans, especially in the Senate, have distanced themselves from President Trump’s claims that voter fraud and irregularities cost him a second term, noting a lack of evidence and a host of court battles lost across the country and at the Supreme Court by Trump’s campaign legal team. Many lawmakers have said it is time for the country to move on.

Riggleman in particular has been a vocal critic of the president since the election. The Virginia Republican lost the GOP nomination in his race in part due to backlash over his officiating of a same-sex marriage.

