http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Ff6Furl0jtw/

Over 4,100 people were shot in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago January 1, 2020, through December 27, 2020.

The Chicago Tribune reports the exact figure at 4,115 shooting victims, a total that represents fatal and non-fatal shootings combined.

The Tribune isolates homicides in a separate body of data, noting there were 768 homicides in Chicago January 1, 2020, through December 27, 2020. This is up considerably over 2019, a year in which the Chicago Police Department noted 491 homicides in the city.

Let this really sink in… https://t.co/Metx8tPNUU — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) December 3, 2020

Breitbart News reported some 27 people were shot, seven fatally, in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago over the past weekend alone. Seventeen were shot, three fatally, over the weekend of December 11-13, 2020, and 40 people were shot, six fatally, over the weekend prior to that.

Shootings on Chicago’s expressways also surged in 2020, with 87 such shootings occurring by October 10, 2020. WGNTV explained that 57 people were wounded in the 87 shooting and six people were killed.

By December 7, 2020, NBC 5 indicated that the number of expressway shootings in Chicago had reached 115. There were a total of 52 expressway shootings in Chicago in 2019.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

