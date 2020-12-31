http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/QM8mqaPHnso/

Oscar-winning Hollywood star Patricia Arquette has compared the refusal to wear masks in a grocery store to having her “free flow”period without wearing pants.

In a Twitter argument with the pro-Trump hip-hop artist and commentator known as An0maly, Patricia Arquette said that his desire to go grocery shopping without the “muzzle” of wearing a mask would be like her menstruating in plain view of everyone.

“I like to go without pants when I have my period and free flow without being muzzled. Which markets can I go buy food for my family that won’t harass me? Freedom!” she sarcastically tweeted.

I like to go without pants when I have my period and free flow without being muzzled. Which markets can I go buy food for my family that won’t harass me? Freedom! — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) December 30, 2020

When An0maly pointed out that masks penalize healthy people, the Boyhood actress added: “I’m healthy and my period blood is too so you can just pick your food next to my blood smears.”

I’m healthy and my period blood is too so you can just pick your food next to my blood smears. — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) December 30, 2020

Patricia Arquette is one of Hollywood’s most vocal anti-Trump activists. Earlier this year, the actress called President Donald Trump an illegitimate president while also accusing House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) of turning the United States into a Russian colony.

“Reminder- Donald Trump is not the legitimate President of the Unites States. He never has been . He never will be,” she said at the time.

Patricia Arquette burns Trump and his war-hawking, sends hearts and concerns out to Australia and pleads for everyone to vote in 2020.#goldenglobes #goldenglobes2020 pic.twitter.com/NjireGQ2nm — Leslie Salzillo (@lovecomesaround) January 6, 2020

During her Golden Globes acceptance speech last year for her supporting role in Hulu’s The Act, she lectured viewers and the president on Iran, climate change, and other subjects during a rambling, semi-coherent diatribe.

