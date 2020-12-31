https://www.dailywire.com/news/patricia-arquette-not-wearing-a-mask-is-like-not-wearing-pants-during-period

Academy Award-winning actress Patricia Arquette made a rather unusual comparison by equating the refusal to wear a mask with not wearing pants while on her period.

“Name a grocery store that you can buy food at for your family without a muzzle on your face,” tweeted hip-hop artist An0maly to his 600k followers.

“I like to go without pants when I have my period and free flow without being muzzled. Which markets can I go buy food for my family that won’t harass me? Freedom!” responded Arquette.

“Keep it up & millions of grandmas are gonna suffer. They already are! 100,000+ restaurants went under, suicides up, domestic & child abuse is up, obesity is up (which will kill many), more depression & hundreds of thousands dead from TB due to missed diagnosis from the panic,” he responded. “The difference is I’m completely healthy when I request to breathe air. Imagine treating every woman like she was on her period without pants & banning them all from public spaces. Thanks for proving my point, Patty!”

Arquette did not back down and continued to press her point. “I’m healthy and my period blood is too so you can just pick your food next to my blood smears,” she asserted.

Earlier this year, prior to the pandemic that wiped out millions of jobs and destroyed the economy, Arquette called for a widespread economic shutdown to hurt President Donald Trump.

“A REMINDER: Please contact everyone you know. On Monday, March 2nd, there is an Economic Shutdown. #Shutitdown. It’s easy,” she wrote on Twitter. “DO NOT SPEND ANY MONEY ON ANYTHING ANYWHERE. our goal is to cause a $238.2 billion dollar blip on the federal government’s records.”

As The Daily Wire reported at the time, the “Boyhood” actress was inspired by a post from musician David Crosby who retweeted a lengthy message about the importance of a voluntary economic shutdown.

“AMERICANS: If you want to remove Trump, there is one way to do it. On March 2, 2020 we’ll do the economic shutdown from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Don’t buy anything, anywhere, spend no money. If you have autopays, leave them alone. If you have a mortgage due pay it the day before,” that Twitter account said.

“The nation’s daily GDP is $238.2 billion. We won’t hit that but we can wake up the politicians & the government will know. Several small businesses have told me they’ll open, but they personally won’t spend any money. Tweet, FB, call, E-mail your House Reps & Senators & tell… 3) them you’re participating. Then we’ll do another one in April, May, June, July, August, September & October,” it continued. “There is only one thing Trump & the GOP understand; that is money. This will not cause us to go into a recession, but it will slow the economy down.”

“We can do this. It will show the GOP that Americans are coming together & we’re demanding changes starting with the removal of Trump. Remember: Economic Shutdown, don’t buy anything on March 2nd. Emergencies excepted,” it concluded.

