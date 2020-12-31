https://www.dailywire.com/news/pelosi-laments-vast-disparities-in-americans-incomes

On Wednesday, at her weekly press conference, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi harped on the differences in economic status among Americans, stating that the coronavirus pandemic has “pulled back the curtain to reveal further disparities in our economy and in our society,” while adding, “Clearly, the disparities in income and equity in our country are vast.”

Citing the pandemic, Pelosi said that the economic disparities in the country had “gotten worse”:

This vaccine – this pandemic is horrible. I mean, in every way, the lives and livelihoods of the American people are affected by it in a massive way. However, it has also pulled back the curtain to reveal further disparities in our economy and in our society. They have become – come into sharper focus because of the pandemic. … Clearly, the disparities in income and equity in our country are vast. We’ve known that. They’ve only gotten worse, and the pandemic, again, puts it in sharper focus. And that’s why I’m proud to announce the creation of a new bipartisan Select Committee on Economic Disparity and Fairness in Growth, which will be a central force for the Congress to combat the crisis of income and wealth disparity in America.

Pelosi’s comments elicited blowback that pointed out her own vast personal wealth, which is estimated to be roughly $114 million, according to her 2018 personal financial disclosure, as Fox News reported.

pelosi owns a $24,000 fridge. https://t.co/zNPQlF2bED — Logan Hall (@loganclarkhall) December 30, 2020

The ice cream she has in her fridge costs more than the salary you make in a month. https://t.co/OlRMdSoLkZ — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) December 30, 2020

Is she talking about herself and regular Americans here? https://t.co/IthJfQQI5U — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) December 30, 2020

Oddly even after decades in office and millions in personal wealth, they never volunteer to reduce or donate their Congressional salary. https://t.co/IthJfQQI5U — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) December 30, 2020

Last April, Pelosi got slammed over a “revealing” moment on an episode of “The Late Late Show” with James Corden. As she spoke from her Napa Valley mansion, Corden asked her to “share something from her home,” prompting her to cross to to two massive built-in refrigerators and slide open a freezer drawer. She later posted the moment on Twitter, writing, “We all have found our ways to keep our spirits up during these trying times. Mine just happens to fill up my freezer.”

We all have found our ways to keep our spirits up during these trying times. Mine just happens to fill up my freezer. #LateLateShow pic.twitter.com/dqA32d5lU1 — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) April 14, 2020

Joe Biden lauded Pelosi, tweeting, “You have great taste.”

Pelosi’s actions prompted withering criticism online from both sides of the political aisle. Actor James Woods snapped, “Her two refrigerators together cost $24,000 for her specialty chocolate ice creams, but she hates the small business owners of America. ‘Let them eat cake.’”

Her two refrigerators together cost $24,000 for her specialty chocolate ice creams, but she hates the small business owners of America. “Let them eat cake.” https://t.co/6ogIDP4QzT — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 16, 2020

Left-leaning journalist Glenn Greenwald chimed in, “Her two huge refrigerators by themselves cost more than many people make in a year. It’s so revealing that the politician Dems adore most is one of the richest members of Congress. Pelosi has been so rich for so long that she can’t see how tone-deaf this is. It’s her normal.”

Her two huge refrigerators by themselves cost more than many people make in a year. It’s so revealing that the politician Dems adore most is one of the richest members of Congress. Pelosi has been so rich for so long that she can’t see how tone-deaf this is. It’s her normal: https://t.co/IxH0tkyWLs — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) April 15, 2020

There were others: Author Jacob Bacharach quipped, “Everyone is laughing at this psychopath eating ice cream while on vacation as tens of thousands of people are dying, but has anyone *also* pointed out that she’s sitting in front of something like $30,000 worth of Sub Zero appliances in just this one narrow shot?”

Everyone is laughing at this psychopath eating ice cream while on vacation as tens of thousands of people are dying, but has anyone *also* pointed out that she’s sitting in front of something like $30,000 worth of Sub Zero appliances in just this one narrow shot? https://t.co/1iG71QsnqJ — Jacob Bacharach (@jakebackpack) April 15, 2020

