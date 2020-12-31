https://thehill.com/regulation/court-battles/532273-pence-asks-judge-to-toss-gop-lawmakers-bid-to-overturn-election

Vice President Pence on Thursday asked a federal judge to reject a bid by Rep. Louie GohmertLouis (Louie) Buller GohmertHere are the Republicans planning to challenge the Electoral College results Pence refused to sign on to plan to overturn election, lawyers say Ex-Pence aide turned Trump critic ‘very concerned’ about Jan. 6 violence MORE (R-Texas) and other Republicans to broaden Pence’s powers in a manner that would effectively allow him to overturn President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump to cut Florida trip short, return to Washington on Thursday Intel vice chair says government agency cyber attack ‘may have started earlier’ Trump administration declassifies unconfirmed intelligence on China bounties on US forces in Afghanistan: report MORE’s electoral win.

The lawsuit, filed earlier this week, seeks to expand Pence’s role in an upcoming Jan. 6 meeting of Congress to count states’ electoral votes and finalize Biden’s victory over President Trump Donald TrumpTrump to cut Florida trip short, return to Washington on Thursday Intel vice chair says government agency cyber attack ‘may have started earlier’ Secret Service making changes to presidential detail amid concerns current members are aligned with Trump: report MORE.

But in a Thursday brief to Texas-based U.S. District Judge Jeremy Kernodle, a Trump appointee, Pence said he was not a proper defendant to the suit.

“A suit to establish that the Vice President has discretion over the count, filed against the Vice President, is a walking legal contradiction,” a Department of Justice attorney representing Pence wrote in the filing.

Typically, the vice president’s role in presiding over the Jan. 6 meeting is a largely ceremonial one governed by an 1887 federal law known as the Electoral Count Act.

But the Republican lawsuit seeks to invalidate the law as an unconstitutional constraint on the vice president’s authority to choose among competing claims of victory when state-level election results are disputed.

Republicans in several key battleground states have disputed Biden’s win and offered alternate “slates” of pro-Trump electors to be counted on Jan. 6, but experts say these efforts carry no legal weight.

Updated 6:10 p.m.

