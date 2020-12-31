https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/pence-asks-judge-toss-louie-gohmerts-lawsuit-seeking-overturn-fraudulent-election-results/

Vice President Mike Pence on Thursday asked a federal judge to toss out Rep. Louie Gohmert’s lawsuit regarding his powers that would allow him to overturn Biden’s fraudulent electoral ‘win.’

Gohmert’s lawsuit would establish Pence has authority under the 12th Amendment to reject slates of Biden electors.

Fox confirms Pence asks federal judge to reject suit filed by GOP TX Rep Gohmert to allow the VP to have more power & potentially throw out electoral votes when he presides over Jt Session of Congress Jan 6 to certify Electoral College results — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) January 1, 2021

Before Vice President Mike Pence was sued by Rep. Gohmert their lawyers met and the two sides disagreed about how the Electoral College is formally accepted.

After the meeting, Rep. Gohmert sued VP Pence and argued that Mike Pence should pick competing slates from the swing states Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin due to the mass amount of fraud in the 2020 stolen election.

Pence asked a judge to reject Gohmert’s lawsuit.

“A suit to establish that the Vice President has discretion over the count, filed against the Vice President, is a walking legal contradiction,” a DOJ attorney representing Pence wrote in the filing.

“[T]hese plaintiffs’ suit is not a proper vehicle for addressing those issues… The Vice President – the only defendant in this case – is ironically the very person whose power they seek to promote.”

Pence also consented to Democrat-led House supporting the dismissal of Gohmert’s case to establish Pence’s authority to reject Biden’s fraudulent electors.

U.S. House “moves for leave to file the accompanying amicus curiae brief in support of DISMISSAL… Defendant [Pence] CONSENTS” – Douglas Letter, the Democrat House counsel wrote in a filing.

