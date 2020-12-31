https://www.theepochtimes.com/perdue-reiterates-his-support-for-president-trumps-stimulus-package_3639714.html

Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) reiterated his support on Wednesday for President Donald Trump’s revisions to the pandemic stimulus bill, including an increase in direct payments, a repeal of Section 230, and the establishment of an election commission. “We’re standing with the president on all the issues out there that we see in front of us, the $2,000 deal, the Section 230 issue, as well as the election commission that the president has called for,” Perdue said on the Fox News Radio’s “Guy Benson Show.” Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) and Perdue issued a joint statement shortly after President Donald Trump signed the CCP virus relief bill that they said would greatly benefit Georgians. They criticized Democrats for their “socialist agenda that prioritizes wasteful, irresponsible spending over the well-being of the American people.” “We look forward to continuing to fight alongside the president in his relentless pursuit to keep America great,” Loeffler and Perdue wrote. Democrat …

