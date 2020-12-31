https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/532252-perdue-to-quarantine-after-covid-19-exposure

Sen. David PerdueDavid PerdueOssoff shuts down Loeffler criticism of Warnock: She’s ‘been campaigning with a Klansman’ Jeff Stein: Battle over K direct payments ‘putting tremendous pressure’ on Republican caucus Kemp dismisses Trump’s call to resign as ‘a distraction’ MORE (R-Ga.) announced Thursday that he will quarantine after being exposed to someone infected with COVID-19, taking him off the campaign trail just days before his crucial Senate runoff.

Perdue’s team said in a statement that the senator was in contact with someone on the campaign who tested positive for the coronavirus. While Perdue and his wife tested negative for COVID-19 Thursday, they will still quarantine based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and their doctor’s recommendation.

“The Senator and his wife have been tested regularly throughout the campaign, and the team will continue to follow CDC guidelines. Further information will be provided when available,” the campaign said in a statement.

DEVELOPING

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

