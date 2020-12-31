https://www.dailywire.com/news/perdue-to-self-quarantine-after-close-covid-19-contact

Georgia Senator David Perdue (R-GA) said Thursday that he will self-quarantine after he was exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, in accordance with the self-quarantine guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Perdue said that the close contact occurred with someone on the campaign, but that both he and his wife have tested negative for COVID-19. The Georgia senator’s campaign said the Perdues would both follow CDC guidelines for self-quarantine after exposure to a COVID-19 positive individual.

“The senator and his wife have been tested regularly throughout the campaign, and the team will continue to follow CDC guidelines,” said his campaign in a statement. “Further information will be provided when available.”

Under CDC guidelines, people who come in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 should self-quarantine for 10 days, or 7 days if the person tests negative at least five days into their self-quarantine. Even after leaving quarantine, the CDC says people should watch for symptoms to develop up to 14 days after exposure to COVID-19.

It’s not clear how long Perdue will be in self-quarantine, but in a follow-up post on Thursday evening, the Georgia senator said he planned to do a “whole lot of virtual campaigning” in the lead-up to the Georgia Senate runoff election.

“Thanks to everyone who has called, texted, and reached out. Bonnie and I are at home, feeling great, and getting ready to ring in the new year — with a whole lot of virtual campaigning! Hope you all have a safe, happy, and healthy New Year’s Eve,” tweeted Perdue.

Perdue’s self-quarantine period comes only days ahead of the Georgia runoff election in which Perdue will compete for a second term against Democratic challenger John Ossoff. In the other Georgia Senate race, Senator Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) will compete against Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock to finish the term of former Senator Johnny Isakson (R-GA), who resigned from the Senate last New Year’s Eve for health reasons.

Loeffler herself was in self-quarantine back in late November following a series of conflicting test results. The junior Georgia senator soon came out of quarantine after returning two negative tests results.

The Georgia Senate runoffs, which have attracted considerable national attention, will decide the fate of the Senate majority for the next Congress, which convenes January 3. Should both Perdue and Loeffler win re-election, the next Congress will be split similarly to the current Congress, where Republicans hold a Senate majority, and Democrats hold a majority in the House.

