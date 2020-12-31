https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/pfizer-dose-immunization-inoculation/2020/12/31/id/1003819

Pfizer said in a statement Thursday there is “no data” that shows a single dose of their coronavirus vaccine will protect a person after 21 days without an additional dose, Axios reports.

The United Kingdom and parts of Canada have announced plans to deviate from the suggested vaccination strategy and in order “to give as many people in at-risk groups their first dose, rather than providing the required two doses in as short a time as possible.”

The U.K. government added, “Everyone will still receive their second dose and this will be within 12 weeks of their first. The second dose completes the course and is important for longer-term protection.”

Pfizer said in a statement Thursday, “there is no data to demonstrate that protection after the first dose is sustained after 21 days,” according to Bloomberg.

The company added, while the first dose does offer some protection, the regimen has been found to be 95% effective only after the second dose, which is to be received just three weeks after the first.

“Data from the Phase 3 study demonstrated that, although partial protection from the vaccine appears to begin as early as 12 days after the first dose, two doses of the vaccine are required to provide the maximum protection against the disease, a vaccine efficacy of 95%,” Pfizer noted.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

