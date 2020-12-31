https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/politician-makes-deceptive-christmas-eve-lockdown-video-vacation-caribbean/

(BIZPACREVIEW) – Ontario Finance Minister Rod Phillips, a member of the Legislative Assembly of the Canadian province, is taking serious heat for a homey, fireside video shared on social media on Christmas Eve.

The politician talks about restrictions in place because of the pandemic and thanked residents for the sacrifices being made to protect the most vulnerable — while he and his wife were taking an extended holiday in the Caribbean.

What’s more, the provincial government instructed Ontarians not to travel outside the province unless it was essential, announcing recently: “Ontarians should stay home to the fullest extent possible.”

