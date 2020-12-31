https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2020/12/31/poll-observer-claims-statistically-impossible-number-of-military-ballots-in-georgia-county-went-for-biden-n1296053

A poll observer in Cobb County, Georgia said during a state Senate subcommittee meeting that she reviewed nearly 300 overseas military ballots and that as high as 90 percent of them went to Biden.

The poll observer, Debbie Fisher, says she reviewed ballots during the November 16 hand recount, and that “throughout the day, it made me sicker to see” that so many were going for Biden. According to Fisher, such a scenario was “statistically impossible” as that part Cobb County is traditionally Republican.

But that’s not the only suspicious thing she witnessed.

“Of those ballots, as I walked through them piece by piece … I noticed something disturbing. They were inordinately perfect” in how they were filled out. “About 90 percent of them had no paper folds,” which means that they were not mailed in an envelope, as is required by law.

Fisher said she challenged the suspicious military ballots, requesting they be thrown out—but the election official in charge refused, and insisted the ballots were legitimate.

“People talk about obstruction, they talk about rudeness, they talk about whatever, but I can honestly tell you there was obstruction,” Fisher said of the behavior of the election workers.

But, a signature audit by the Georgia Bureau of Investigations and secretary of state investigators claims there was no widespread fraudulent absentee ballots.

According to a press release from Secretary of State Raffensperger’s office, “The absentee ballot envelopes for the audit were ‘pulled from 30 randomly selected boxes of the accepted ABM ballots and one box identified as accepted Electronic Ballot Delivery ABM ballots.’ Each of the boxes that held the ballots were previously ‘secured in boxes by the Cobb County Elections Department’ and were selected by a random number generator.”

Fisher doesn’t buy it. She says that election officials certified the signature audit “with no observers available to watch how they audited them.”

