President Trump posted speech to Twitter on Thursday in which he outlined what has been achieved by his administration in the year 2020.

The outgoing president spoke about the country’s efforts to fight the pandemic, including closing the border which against the advice of many top Democrats early on. Democrats later called for this measure to have been implemented sooner—at which time they were decrying the president’s efforts.

President Trump spoke of the achievement of accelerated vaccine development program Operation Warp speed, calling it: “….a truly unprecedented amazing medical miracle. Normally, developing a vaccine takes up to ten years. Thanks to Operation Warp Speed, we developed a vaccine in just nine months.”

Trump addressed the economy, which his administration took to new heights prior to the pandemic. He noted that the US has bounced back quicker than experts predicted.

“Before the pandemic, we built the greatest economy in the history of the world. Now, we are doing it again. We’ve actually built, if you think about it, two great economies: before and after,” Trump said.

“Nobody can compete with us in terms of going down less and going up by far the fastest and the best.”

“Whenever America is challenged, we always rise to the occasion,” Trump said.

The President mentioned the incredible and unexpected gains main toward peace in the Middle East, for which he was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize on three occasions. The region has a history of deadly turbulence and upheaval, but in 2020 nations that were previously on the brink of war have begun to cooperate.

“We are signing historic peace deals in the Middle East. It’s all ending in the Middle East. We have to hope it keeps going. It’s easy, if you know what you are doing.”

“As long as we remain loyal to our nation,” Trump advised, “devoted to our citizens and faithful to Almighty God, we know that the best is yet to come. God bless you, and God bless America.”



