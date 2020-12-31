https://conservativebrief.com/trumpfoxnews-31863/

President Donald Trump is putting Fox News on notice by dropping a massive hint about what could be coming soon.

Trump has been feuding with the network and has strongly suggested he may start a new media company to take down the network.

He said: “Watching @FoxNews is almost as bad as watching Fake News @CNN. New alternatives are developing!”

Watching @FoxNews is almost as bad as watching Fake News @CNN. New alternatives are developing! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2020

From The Daily Mail:

Trump is particularly angry at Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace, who moderated Trump’s first debate against Biden, along with Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum, Axios said.

The ratings-obsessed president recently dropped a comment into the middle of a conversation that wasn’t about Fox, asking the individual he was speaking with if they’d heard that Newsmax’s Greg Kelly beat MacCallum in the 7 p.m. hour, the news site reported.

The president has tried to get his supporters to leave Fox and watch Newsmax or One America News Network instead.

Fox News has abandoned its conservative base and gone all-in for Joe Biden.

In late November, host Jedediah Bila said Trump has a “responsibility” to concede the election to Biden.

“With great power comes great responsibility to say ‘You know what, in the process is done. This is the verdict. Let’s move on,’” Bila said. “That’s going to be up to him. A lot of supporters look to him for that guidance, (and) I think they’re reacting that way because of what he is saying.”

“(With) everything brought to the table, is a large segment of the population going to believe it was simply stolen or rigged simply because the president is saying so? So at some point, it’s gonna be incumbent upon him. It’s gonna fall on him,” Bila added while talking about recent polls that show a large number of voters believe that the election was stolen from Trump.

In early November, Fox News White House correspondent Kristin Fisher reacted to Rudy Giuliani’s press conference alleging fraud in the 2020 election results and basically called him a liar.

Prior to that, Fox News host Leland Vittert got into a heated exchange with Erin Perrine, a spokeswoman for President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign.

Vittert was beyond rude to Perrine, telling her to “keep smirking and rolling your eyes” during the off-the-rails interview.

The network decided to part ways with contributor John Solomon.

Fox News host Sandra Smith is under heavy fire after getting caught on video making faces as a guest argued that the election was over just because the media called it.

Fox anchor Neil Cavuto came under fire recently after he abruptly cut away from campaign spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany while she was speaking about alleged voter fraud in the election.

Fox News released a poll last week claiming that 42 percent of voters say history will remember President Trump as one of the worst presidents ever.

