President Trump cut his Florida vacation short to return to Washington.

According to reports, President Trump headed straight to the Oval Office after he arrived in DC.

The President released a statement from the White House upon returning to Washington.

Trump touted the success of “Operation Warp Speed” as a “medical miracle.”

“We will end the pandemic once and for all,” Trump said reminding Americans that the virus came from China.

“The best is yet to come,” Trump said in an uplifting New Years Eve message to Americans.

WATCH:

Trump is a true leader with a positive message for Americans unlike senile Joe Biden who keeps saying “the darkest days” are still ahead.

