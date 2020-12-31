https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/donald-melania-trump-palm-beach-white-house-return
About The Author
Related Posts
Court Rules in Favor of Trump Admin’s Wall Funding
December 5, 2020
NFL Plays on Wednesday for Just the Second Time in 72 Years
December 2, 2020
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy