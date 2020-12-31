https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/purdue-led-former-gop-gov-bucks-tuition-trend/

(CAMPUS REFORM) – Purdue University has announced that it will continue its tuition freeze through the 2022-2023 school year, marking a decade straight without any tuition increases.

The December 14 announcement assures students that they will continue to pay the same rate in tuition for another year, even as other colleges and universities across the country raise the cost of tuition year after year.

Campus Reform noted a similar announcement from Purdue one year ago. This was the ninth consecutive year of a tuition freeze at the university. But the most recent tuition freeze at Purdue has been described as “unprecedented at Purdue and in higher education during modern times.”

