Continuing her message of optimism in the face of 2020’s misery, Queen Elizabeth II assured the British people that “better days” are ahead in her brief New Year’s Eve address.

In a post shared to the royal family Instagram account alongside a collage of photos, Queen Elizabeth said, “We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again.”

“Wishing you all a Happy and Healthy New Year,” she concluded.

The queen’s message followed her Christmas address in which she extolled the many people around the world who selflessly worked to help those suffering in more ways than one during the pandemic.

“Remarkably, a year that has necessarily kept people apart has in many ways brought us closer. Across the Commonwealth, my family and I have been inspired by stories of people volunteering in their communities, helping those in need,” she said. “In the United Kingdom and around the world, people have risen magnificently to the challenges of the year. And I’m so proud and moved by the quite indomitable spirit. To our young people in particular, I say thank you for the parts you have played. This year, we celebrated International Nurses Day on the 200th anniversary of the birth of Florence Nightingale. As with other nursing pioneers like Mary Seacole, Florence Nightingale shone a lamp of hope across the world.”

“Today, our front line services still shine that lamp for us, supported by the amazing achievements of modern science. And we owe them a debt of gratitude. We continue to be inspired by the kindness of strangers and draw comfort that, even on the darkest nights, there is hope in the new dawn,” she continued.

The queen also recalled the parable of the Good Samaritan and Jesus Christ’s instruction to love those with whom have disagreements.

“Let the light of Christmas, the spirit of selflessness, love and, above all, hope guide us in the times ahead. It is in that spirit that I wish you a very Happy Christmas,” she concluded.

Queen Elizabeth has continued to be a positive presence during the COVID-19 pandemic, delivering messages of hope and optimism as some politicians and members of the expert class spread fear about the worst being yet to come ahead of a “dark winter.” In April, as lockdowns swept across the Western world, the queen promised Britons that they will “succeed” in the fight against COVID-19.

"This time we join with all nations across the globe in a common endeavour, using the great advances of science and our instinctive compassion to heal. We will succeed – and that success will belong to every one of us," she said. "We should take comfort that while we may have more still to endure, better days will return: we will be with our friends again; we will be with our families again; we will meet again."

