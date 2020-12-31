https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/radical-leftist-attack-gas-lines-colorado-leaves-thousands-without-heat/

(RED STATE) – The FBI is now investigating what the police are calling an “intentional attack” on the gas service lines in and around Aspen, Colorado.

According to ABC, coordinated attacks involved three separate Black Hills Energy gas line sites, one in Aspen and two elsewhere in Pitkin County on Saturday. According to Assistant Police Chief Bill Linn, the saboteurs had some knowledge to understand what they were doing, they “tampered with the flow lines. They turned off the gas lines.”

Police found the words “Earth First” written in black marker on the pipes at one of the sites. A second reference to a radical environmental group was found at another disrupted natural gas pumping site near Aspen, the police said. The sites had security measures that the saboteurs overcame. There were some footprints found, but there were no cameras at the sites. Looks like that was a critical thing to overlook with the crazies we now have on the left.

