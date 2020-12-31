https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/12/31/really-115k-voted-in-1-minute-bishop-talbert-swan-gets-super-defensive-when-called-out-over-his-suspicious-looking-trump-obama-poll/

Bishop Talbert Swan wanted very badly to pretend Barack Obama is more admired than Trump so he made his own cute little poll.

And at one point at 8:12 a.m. on Dec. 30 it showed Trump was badly beating Obama … but within one single minute, that vote changed when 115k votes magically showed up.

Huh.

We suppose we should thank ‘Bishop’ Talbert Swan for proving there is no way in Hell Biden beat Donald Trump. Then again, the bishop’s poll seems a teensy bit suspect when you look at screenshots taken of said poll side-by-side.

Well, explain this. Both captures from your TL.

There was supposedly over 12 hours left, but no time elapsed, and 115,701 more votes came in less than one minute.

Does seem odd, no? pic.twitter.com/znYe7bgTPl — Jim (@Ifitsthisname) December 31, 2020

It’s absolutely possible over 100k people voted in like 1 minute but not likely.

Also, if you look at the time left, it says 12 hours … but then his poll says final results at the same time?

Huh?

As we said, something doesn’t look right here.

Dominion-driven poll. 🤣🤣🤣 — Bill Burke 🇺🇸 (@TaxManBoston) December 31, 2020

We know this is a joke but somehow we’re just not ready to laugh at it … just yet.

Give us some time.

Well, the “bishop” and Obama were both very popular during that 60 second period. Congrats to both! — Jimmy Two Shoes (@JimmyTw13837513) December 31, 2020

A whole sixty seconds!

Sounds about right.

And poor Joe couldn’t even get a vote then BUT he somehow magically had the most votes in history.

Alrighty then.

I usually expect people who say they are Bishops to follow the Bible and be nice, not rude and obnoxious. — WilliamTeach2 (Parler – Wteach) (@WTeach2) December 31, 2020

Twitter and 2020.

What do people expect?

Because @TalbertSwan is a fraud — DR. One Horse-Pony CHN01A Kraken (@Chn01A) December 31, 2020

Hey now, we didn’t say it.

We nodded and agreed.

We laughed.

We even included the tweet in this article.

But we didn’t say it.

Honestly, folks, we can’t explain what happened with Swan’s poll – but we can tell you he blocked certain people from being able to share the poll and it sounds like he posted it multiple times so what that tells us is he knew the poll wasn’t going to go the way he wanted and was willing to do whatever it took to ‘prove’ he was right.

In the end, all he really did was prove otherwise.

Gotta love Twitter.

***

Related:

‘Admitting mask/lockdown policy was a fail would be political SUICIDE’: Receipt-filled thread takes COVID/hospital fear-mongering APART

‘Someone died? Good, how can we use it?’ Jesse Kelly DECIMATES Democrats in BRUTALLY accurate thread for celebrating Luke Letlow’s death

Come get some! Kurt Eichenwald learns the HARD way why threatening to ‘beat anti-maskers to death’ is a BAD idea

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

