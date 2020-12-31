https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/31/really-is-incredible-thread-proves-medias-goal-post-shifting-on-trump-and-the-vaccine-has-been-beyond-shameless/

For much of the year many in the media mocked President Trump’s prediction that a coronavirus vaccine could be available before the end of 2020 — and then, it came to pass. The media then praised the president’s optimism and aggressive, successful push for a vaccine. Just kidding! They then started a new narrative: The vaccine rollout is too slow.

This thread captures some examples of the media shamelessness:

It really is incredible watching the same members of the press that claimed there was almost no chance we would get a vaccine this year now complain we’ve only vaccinated 3-4 million people so far in a few weeks. pic.twitter.com/BnzZgKL2F2 — AG (@AGHamilton29) December 31, 2020

Or the ones who spent months (wrongly) suggesting the Trump admin was irresponsibly rushing the vaccine by targeting this year now complaining they are a few weeks behind schedule to hit 20m vaccinated. pic.twitter.com/6wO9CRXAZD — AG (@AGHamilton29) December 31, 2020

NBC News went from months of claiming “it would take a miracle to see a vaccine this year!” to complaining about the rate of the administration in December. pic.twitter.com/lBoiFwxXMo — AG (@AGHamilton29) December 31, 2020

So many “journalists” will never admit they were wrong or that it was improper to speculate just because they hate Trump. Instead they just move on to the next talking point.

Not really incredible…

Just par for the hypocritical course… https://t.co/5llW45o8Az — Will. Power TONY BOBULINSKY’S HOMIE (@KIR_bigg50) December 31, 2020

I KNOW you didn’t expect better from them….I sure didn’t! — Never Give Up… (@PCGalloway) December 31, 2020

There is no pleasing these people. The goal posts move constantly so they don’t always have something to bitch about. https://t.co/Kkq7pNno5b — Call Me Doctor (@joshiegoesboom) December 31, 2020

Our Media a national embarrassment, Exhibit #9215. Thread..👇🏽 https://t.co/QG3eG1n9Nw — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) December 31, 2020

Dan Rather joined the media hackery over the vaccine rollout today.

