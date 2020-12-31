https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/31/really-is-incredible-thread-proves-medias-goal-post-shifting-on-trump-and-the-vaccine-has-been-beyond-shameless/

For much of the year many in the media mocked President Trump’s prediction that a coronavirus vaccine could be available before the end of 2020 — and then, it came to pass. The media then praised the president’s optimism and aggressive, successful push for a vaccine. Just kidding! They then started a new narrative: The vaccine rollout is too slow.

This thread captures some examples of the media shamelessness:

So many “journalists” will never admit they were wrong or that it was improper to speculate just because they hate Trump. Instead they just move on to the next talking point.

Dan Rather joined the media hackery over the vaccine rollout today.

