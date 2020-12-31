https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/532288-rep-raskins-son-thomas-dies-at-25

Rep. Jamie RaskinJamin (Jamie) Ben RaskinDemocrats debate fate of Trump probes if Biden wins Congress must repeal tax breaks for the wealthy passed in CARES Act COVID-19 and the problem of presidential succession MORE (D-Md.) announced on Thursday night that his son Thomas has died, according to a statement released by his office.

Thomas Bloom Raskin, 25, was a graduate of Amherst College and a second-year student at Harvard Law School.

“Tommy was pure magic. His brilliance and compassion knew no bounds. He passionately loved his family, friends, and animals, and was devoted to the cause of the global poor,” said Raskin and his wife, Sarah Bloom Raskin, in the statement. “We are devastated and demolished to be without him.”

The statement did not provide a cause of death.

JUST IN: Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin’s son, Thomas Bloom Raskin, 25, died this morning at the family’s Takoma Park home. Raskin was a second-year student at Harvard Law School. “We are devastated and demolished to be without him,” the Raskin family said in written statement. pic.twitter.com/1DroNnvEpU — Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) December 31, 2020

Thomas Raskin is survived by his parents, along with his sisters, Hannah and Tabitha; grandparents, Arlene Bloom and Lynn Raskin; and dozens of extended family members and friends, the statement added.

