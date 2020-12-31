https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/georgia-runoff-vernon-senate/2020/12/31/id/1003855

There’s too much at stake for disillusioned voters to stay home during Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoffs, according to State Rep. Vernon Jones, on Newsmax TV.

Jones, a conservative Democrat, said voters need to go to the polls on Tuesday to reelect incumbent Sens. Kelly Loeffler, R-Ga., and David Perdue, R-Ga.

“Here’s what’s at stake. Defunding the police is at stake. What’s at stake is not supporting the police,” Jones told host Grant Stinchfield on Thursday’s ”Stinchfield.” “What’s at stake is socialism coming into our lives. What’s at stake is Marxism, and Black Lives Matter, and Antifa.

“They have to come out and vote. They have to.”

Like many voters, Jones said he has not been happy with what he called “election fraud” in Georgia during the November election. He cited alleged improprieties involving mail-in ballots, out-of-state residents requesting absentee ballots, and election observers being removed during voting.

“We have to have people come out and vote,” said Jones, who represents House District 91. “Their voices have to be counted. There’s so much at stake here. They’re not happy with the system, I’m not happy with the system.”

Sen. Loeffler opposes the Rev. Raphael Warnock, and Perdue goes against Jon Ossoff in the runoffs that will decide which party will own a voting majority in the U.S. Senate.

