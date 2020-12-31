https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/report-100-gop-lawmakers-may-vote-stolen-election-january-6th/
Anti-Trump skunk Adam Kinzinger went on “The Bulwark Podcast” on Wednesday to talk with Never-Trumper Charlie Sykes.
The two are committed anti-Trumpers. They both live for the golden age of Republicanism with endless foreign wars and trade agreements that benefit China.
During their conversation Kinzinger told Sykes he expects 100 GOP lawmakers to vote against the stolen election.
Kinzinger says this is a bad thing.
Advertisement – story continues below
100+ Congressional Republicans Will Vote Against Biden’s Electoral Vote on January 6th.
via @Floridianpress
https://t.co/dcLmSkkKN4 #Flpol#ElectionIntegrity
— Javier Manjarres (@JavManjarres) December 31, 2020
TRENDING: BREAKING BIG: VP Mike Pence’s Trip to Israel on January 6th IS CANCELLED
Newsmax has more.