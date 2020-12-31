https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/report-100-gop-lawmakers-may-vote-stolen-election-january-6th/

Anti-Trump skunk Adam Kinzinger went on “The Bulwark Podcast” on Wednesday to talk with Never-Trumper Charlie Sykes.

The two are committed anti-Trumpers. They both live for the golden age of Republicanism with endless foreign wars and trade agreements that benefit China.

During their conversation Kinzinger told Sykes he expects 100 GOP lawmakers to vote against the stolen election.

Kinzinger says this is a bad thing.

