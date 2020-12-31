http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/FgzljDHfmCQ/

Sen. David Perdue (R-GA) announced Thursday that he is in quarantine after coming into close contact with a campaign staff member who tested positive for coronavirus. The news comes within days of Perdue’s Senate runoff election against Democrat rival Jon Ossoff.

The 71-year-old Perdue and his wife have tested negative for the illness, according to his campaign.

“This morning, Senator Perdue was notified that he came into close contact with someone on the campaign who tested positive for COVID-19,” the Perdue campaign said in a statement.

“Both Senator Perdue and his wife tested negative today, but following his doctor’s recommendations and in accordance with CDC guidelines, they will quarantine. The Senator and his wife have been tested regularly throughout the campaign, and the team will continue to follow CDC guidelines. Further information will be provided when available,” the statement added.

Perdue was slated to appear with fellow Republican Georgia Senator Kelly Loeffler at a New Year’s Eve campaign event.

President Donald Trump will head to the Peach State to campaign for Perdue and Loeffler Monday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

