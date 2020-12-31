https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/riggleman-hawley-election-challenge/2020/12/31/id/1003820

Sen. Josh Hawley’s fundraising for his challenge to the Electoral College results is ”shameful,” outgoing GOP Rep. Denver Riggleman said Thursday.

”Of course he’s fundraising off fantasy,” Riggleman tweeted. ”Getting ready for 2024. Using disinformation and conspiracies as a baseline for fundraising. Grift. Fooling people to take their money. #QAnon and conspiracy theories are the new ‘normal.’ Shameful stuff.”

Hawley, of Missouri, is the first Republican to join the efforts by Republican House members to contest the election on Jan. 6 when Congress meets to verify the results.

He sent an email out following his announcement that called on supporters to donate to “Defend American Election Integrity.”

Once an objection is filed each chamber would have to debate for two hours and then vote on whether to disqualify a state’s votes. Both chambers would then have to agree to disqualify the state’s votes, an outcome that is nearly impossible.

”I cannot vote to certify the electoral college results on January 6 without raising the fact that some states, particularly Pennsylvania, failed to follow their own state election laws,” Hawley said in a statement Wednesday.

“And I cannot vote to certify without pointing out the unprecedented effort of mega corporations, including Facebook and Twitter, to interfere in this election, in support of Joe Biden. At the very least, Congress should investigate allegations of voter fraud and adopt measures to secure the integrity of our elections. But Congress has so far failed to act,” Hawley added.

