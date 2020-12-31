https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5fee03909cd48c07ede78b74
(THE BLAZE) – A kind-hearted Massachusetts police officer is earning recognition for his Christmas spirit after responding to a call about shoplifting at a Somerset supermarket. It was five days befor…
A Baltimore police officer was indicted on a charge of assaulting a man on crutches who refused to properly wear his face mask. …
As nations across the globe say ‘good riddance’ to 2020, NASA has warned that a monstrous 220-meter asteroid is headed Earth’s way early in the new year….
Adobe Flash, the web application behind a host of bright animation and games in the ‘90s and the aughts, finally officially kicks the bucket in 2021….
Trump is cutting his Florida vacation short and traveling back to Washington, but the White House offered no explanation for ending the holiday trip a day early….