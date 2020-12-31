https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/12/31/sit-this-1-out-democrat-war-room-tweep-who-defended-northams-blackface-klan-robe-dropped-for-pushing-kelly-loeffler-klansman-conspiracy/

Man, if this is all Jon Ossoff has his campaign is in trouble. A man Kelly Loeffler did not know took a picture with her and somehow that makes her a racist? Yeah, we know, Democrats aren’t the brightest crayons in the box but this is dumb even for them.

FOX News walked up rolling live, and I appreciated the free air time! Also, Kelly Loeffler campaigned with a klansman. pic.twitter.com/ZlmO0xoFvr — Jon Ossoff (@ossoff) December 31, 2020

Seriously guys?

Should we go through the many times Biden called a literal Exalted Cyclops of the Klan a friend and a mentor? The number of times he fought against segregation in his school because he didn’t want it to look like a jungle? But people should abandon Kelly Loeffler because some loser klansman took a picture with her?

Pardon our Frech but give us a f**king break.

And speaking of give us a f**king break:

The way he said “Kelly Loeffler campaigned with a klansman” twice will be living in my mind 👏🏽rent 👏🏽free https://t.co/oLqWf7KZln — Ofirah Yheskel (@ofirahy) December 31, 2020

Oooh, the clap emoji.

We are really feeling this one … heh.

Except:

You defended your old boss Ralph Northam’s yearbook photo showing him either wearing blackface or dressed as a KKK member. Maybe sit this one out. https://t.co/MAOcerVOYi pic.twitter.com/p3RaaoRQep — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) December 31, 2020

Awwwww good times. Remember that? Ralph ‘Coonman’ Northam was either in blackface or full-out Klan robe for Halloween – not only THAT but they thought enough of the picture to PUT IT IN HIS YEARBOOK.

But you know, a dbag nobody took a picture with Loeffler.

In case you were wondering YES, everything is really stupid.

Except its not true, so there’s that — President-Elect Karla (@KLomiglio) December 31, 2020

That’s never stopped Democrats from pushing lies before, why should it stop them now?

You are a reprehensible liar. She didn’t “campaign” with him. — Joel Lang Syne💥 (@AppyJoel) December 31, 2020

Your still going to lose you over privileged little trust fund douche canoe. 🙄 — Muh Krakens Fluffy DJK 😳 (@dknight716) December 31, 2020

Privileged little trust fund douche canoe may very well be his new ‘title.’

You “appreciated the free air time” to tell a lie? Yep, you’re a politician. — Zombie Dachshund (@ZombieDachshund) December 31, 2020

Weak Jonny. Weak AF — ya’ll mama is a superspreader (@twodogtown) December 31, 2020

Why do you not get a real job? Are you afraid to work? Are you just looking for handouts? PS: you are trash. — 1000thghost (@1000thghostauto) December 31, 2020

DemoKKKrats celebrating grand cyclops klanman is totally cool tho pic.twitter.com/vCQt2yDInZ — Sweater Yams (@Sweater_Yams_) December 31, 2020

But tell us more about an idiot who asked for a photo.

There’s a reason the mascot for Democrats is a jackass.

***

