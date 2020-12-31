https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/12/31/sit-this-1-out-democrat-war-room-tweep-who-defended-northams-blackface-klan-robe-dropped-for-pushing-kelly-loeffler-klansman-conspiracy/

Man, if this is all Jon Ossoff has his campaign is in trouble. A man Kelly Loeffler did not know took a picture with her and somehow that makes her a racist? Yeah, we know, Democrats aren’t the brightest crayons in the box but this is dumb even for them.

Seriously guys?

Should we go through the many times Biden called a literal Exalted Cyclops of the Klan a friend and a mentor? The number of times he fought against segregation in his school because he didn’t want it to look like a jungle? But people should abandon Kelly Loeffler because some loser klansman took a picture with her?

Pardon our Frech but give us a f**king break.

And speaking of give us a f**king break:

Oooh, the clap emoji.

We are really feeling this one … heh.

Except:

Awwwww good times. Remember that? Ralph ‘Coonman’ Northam was either in blackface or full-out Klan robe for Halloween – not only THAT but they thought enough of the picture to PUT IT IN HIS YEARBOOK.

But you know, a dbag nobody took a picture with Loeffler.

In case you were wondering YES, everything is really stupid.

That’s never stopped Democrats from pushing lies before, why should it stop them now?

Privileged little trust fund douche canoe may very well be his new ‘title.’

But tell us more about an idiot who asked for a photo.

There’s a reason the mascot for Democrats is a jackass.

***

Related:

We’ll take DBAGS Who Pathetically Tried Backpedaling for $1000, Alex: Here are some of Ken Jennings greatest (and most repugnant) hits

Dems and media twits accusing Republicans of ‘treason’ and ‘sedition’ for objecting to the 2020 EC can read this thread and SIT TF DOWN

Come get some! Kurt Eichenwald learns the HARD way why threatening to ‘beat anti-maskers to death’ is a BAD idea

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...