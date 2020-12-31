https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/12/31/someone-died-good-how-can-we-use-it-jesse-kelly-decimates-democrats-in-brutally-accurate-thread-for-celebrating-luke-letlows-death/

Jesse Kelly has the Democrats’ number.

Especially after they’ve spent the last couple of days dancing on the grave of Congressman-elect Luke Letlow. We know they never want to let a crisis go to waste, and now they’re proving they never want to let a convenient death go to waste.

But only when it suits their ugly agenda, like the COVID fear-mongering they’ve been doubling and tripling down on for months now.

Letlow died from a heart attack WITH the virus, not from the virus, but you know vultures are gonna vulture.

I’m not worried about Lefties celebrating Luke Letlow’s death because I long ago accepted: 1. They think you deserve to die for what you believe.

2. You will wake up to that fact or they will win. I love when they reveal themselves. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) December 30, 2020

Like Jesse, we weren’t surprised in the least to see people on the Left basically cheering Letlow’s death. Heck, Kurt Eichenwald was bragging about how he wished he could find an anti-masker to beat to death …

The party of unity.

The party of tolerance.

The party that’s actually a religion.

Jesse continued:

America’s Leftists are the same as Leftists have a always been. They’re not somehow superior because they reside here. Leftism is a religion of domination and like many religions, one of the core beliefs is that you deserve death for being a heretic. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) December 30, 2020

They have no god because their god is their political ideal.

Spot on.

Remember when Obama would give some wretched speech about gun control IMMEDIATELY after some awful mass shooting? We were all horrified cause it wasn’t the time and place. But there is something you absolutely have to understand about Leftists: — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) December 30, 2020

Never let a crisis go to waste.

Never let a death that can benefit your agenda go to waste.

Something like that?

Hey, we pay attention sometimes.

They don’t look at ANYTHING and say to themselves, “Let’s not go there.” Because it’s a religion. EVERYTHING is an opportunity to advance the word of god. Every situation. Every organization. “Someone dead? Good, how can we use it?” That’s how they think. — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) December 30, 2020

We hate to give Jesse credit for being right … but he’s right. Dangit.

Every opportunity to push the word of their god.

Creepy accurate.

It’s strange that they omit this detail. “Congressman-elect Luke Letlow suffered a heart attack following operation…” — Robin Enochs (@RobinEnochs) December 31, 2020

Because a heart attack doesn’t help them spread the word of god.

The church of Marx. — Robert Ilsley (@IlsleyRobert) December 30, 2020

Agreed. I don’t get ‘outraged’ when they do this, no matter how much they try to paint conservatives as outraged over it. I love it when they expose themselves, and happily help them spread their message so all can see who they are. — President-Elect Dr. Penguin 🐧 (@ElectPenguin) December 30, 2020

I made the mistake of asking some of these people if they know for sure where he caught it, or what his medical history was. Response: “it’s people like YOU who caused this” etc. Some people are in love with their anger. — KWDreaming 🌴🍹🇺🇸☮️💟 (@RightOne40) December 30, 2020

It’s a lesson I keep having to learn over and over again. No amount of logical argumentation or appeals to our common humanity will deter them from this path of believing their political opponents deserve the deaths of heretics. — Lauren Sexton (@FPphilosopher) December 30, 2020

Humanity. Common sense?

Not allowed in Liberal dogma.

Duh.

***

