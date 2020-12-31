https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Financial-Markets/2020/12/31/id/1003824

The S&P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 2020 at more record highs Thursday, closing out one of the most tumultuous years in recent memory.

The S&P 500 rose 0.6% and ended the year up 16%, or roughly 18% including dividends.

The year 2020 saw a breathtaking nosedive in markets in the spring as the coronavirus took hold, followed by steady gains in the months to come as hopes built for an eventual return to something like normal.

Several overseas markets were closed for holidays, and U.S. markets will be closed for New Years Day on Friday.

Health care, financial and communications companies held up well in muted trading. A mix of technology, retail and travel-related stocks fell the most.

