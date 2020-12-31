https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/12/stacy-abrams-fair-fight-sue-true-vote-voter-rights-group-finds-364541-ineligible-voters-georgia/

Catherine Engelbrecht and True the Vote are working tirelessly to ensure the Georgia runoff elections on January 5th are fair and fair.

Catherine Engelbrecht is the Founder and President of True The Vote the nation’s largest voters’ rights group.

The organization for over ten years now has been on the front lines of election fraud prevention by building action-oriented election integrity movements in key states, counties, and precincts. ‘True the Vote’ does not advocate for particular parties or candidates only for fair elections at all levels.

True the Vote announced this week that they are challenging 364,541 voters who appear to be ineligible to vote in the upcoming Georgia run-off election.

Because of this crooked Stacey Abrams and Fair Fight sued True the Vote in Federal Court.

We are running a statewide election integrity hotline to support voters and election workers. We are hosting election worker training and signature verification courses. We provided the data and research to preemptively challenge 364,541 voters who appear to be ineligible to vote in the upcoming run-off election. We are actively working with volunteers across the state of Georgia to support their presentation of these challenges. Now, Stacey Abrams and Fair Fight, in an effort to stop us, sued us in Federal Court. We are being attacked, the volunteers working with us are being attacked – and we are all standing firm. In my experience, the only time you draw this kind of fire is when you’re over the target. We are in the battle, we are over the target, and we need your support to continue funding the work. There have been individual citizens looped into the Fair Fight lawsuit, we are covering their expenses. We are helping Georgia counties who have also been sued by Marc Elias and other organizations. We are supporting statewide research and investigation. And, we are still working across the country, with citizens, organizations, litigators, and legislatures! Your donations directly fund this work.

