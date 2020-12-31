https://www.theepochtimes.com/statistically-impossible-poll-observer-says-90-percent-of-military-ballots-in-georgia-county-went-for-biden_3639417.html

A poll observer in Georgia said during a state Senate subcommittee meeting that she witnessed upwards of 90 percent of the military ballots being cast for Joe Biden. Debbie Fisher, an observer in Cobb County, said Wednesday that she was part of the voter review for the Nov. 16 hand recount. Fisher stated that on that day, she reviewed 298 military ballots in Cobb County. And of those, somewhere between 80 and 90 percent were going in favor of Biden. “Throughout the day, it made me sicker to see” them all going for Biden, she said, adding: “I find that statistically impossible.” In that part of Cobb County, she said, traditionally, voters typically cast ballots for Republicans—not Democrats—based on her experience in prior elections. “Of those ballots, as I walked through them piece by piece … I noticed something disturbing,” Fisher said. “They were inordinately perfect” in how they were filled …

