https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/31/the-clowning-of-america-author-compiles-50-of-2020s-most-clownish-news-stories-in-epic-thread/

“The Clowning of America” author Orwell Goode has a must-follow Twitter feed highlighting some of the most outrageous news stories that actually were published in mainstream outlets. Whereas master satirist Titania McGrath manages to predict the future with the most woke takes imaginable, Goode tracks down wokeness in the here-and-now. To round out 2020, Goode has compiled 50 of the most clownish news stories of the year in one epic thread. Yes, all of these are real.

This year has been quite something. But let’s try to pick some of the most clownish stories this year had to offer. Here’s to 2020’s end of year thread 1/50 pic.twitter.com/i2VVqCPzHv — Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) December 31, 2020

Have you got a license for that opinion? 2/50 pic.twitter.com/N4y9SOg5mA — Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) December 31, 2020

At least academics remain the same. 3/50 pic.twitter.com/q08GLOwwOP — Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) December 31, 2020

And Sweden didn’t change 4/50 pic.twitter.com/Eb9SrW7vC2 — Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) December 31, 2020

Don’t have much to say about this one 5/50 pic.twitter.com/BApia5DD5c — Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) December 31, 2020

History has to be erased because it fails to stand up to progress. 7/50 pic.twitter.com/DppCqeXO9o — Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) December 31, 2020

Who wants to tell her? 8/50 pic.twitter.com/DWtBBVxJSE — Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) December 31, 2020

Medical professionals revealing all 10/50 pic.twitter.com/CSCXCMBgRf — Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) December 31, 2020

You must be unhealthy – it’s the current year. 11/50 pic.twitter.com/Yky1xrqgPd — Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) December 31, 2020

“Did you know the Nazis were obsessed with ‘health guidelines’?”

Empowerment has taken on a different meaning 12/50 pic.twitter.com/wZ81kDH3Xn — Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) December 31, 2020

Will quality suffer in the future? 13/50 pic.twitter.com/ueDLQfSoyZ — Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) December 31, 2020

Mask off mode 14/50 pic.twitter.com/n6y6r6kNAu — Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) December 31, 2020

A healthy body image is problematic 15/50 pic.twitter.com/KicmEKxow1 — Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) December 31, 2020

A very weird hill to die on 17/50 pic.twitter.com/s5JY4Y3cDu — Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) December 31, 2020

A real heartbreak 18/50 pic.twitter.com/gFuQQYt4sN — Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) December 31, 2020

Singer Adele also upset a lot of fans when she lost weight and revealed her slim new body.

Crosswords are bigoted 19/50 pic.twitter.com/6aCCTGC4cD — Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) December 31, 2020

Some problems require different attention. 20/50 pic.twitter.com/UCHgd3AVl8 — Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) December 31, 2020

Supply and demand 21/50 pic.twitter.com/6k5sVlNQQd — Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) December 31, 2020

Only in 2020 22/50 pic.twitter.com/pdqgboiHPN — Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) December 31, 2020

What qualifies as news this year 23/50 pic.twitter.com/EHGlV8cmW7 — Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) December 31, 2020

Not sure when this happened, but worth a mention 25/50 pic.twitter.com/OegIQb30gr — Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) December 31, 2020

Over half way there. Be against certain people to catapult your academic career. 26/50 pic.twitter.com/IgYZDtP0em — Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) December 31, 2020

This feels like such a long time ago now 27/50 pic.twitter.com/azlYY5Q3JF — Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) December 31, 2020

Satire and reality are the same thing 28/50 pic.twitter.com/SMkYlkc7W1 — Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) December 31, 2020

Presented without comment 30/50 pic.twitter.com/lqws0TLMZZ — Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) January 1, 2021

The former first lady became invisible 31/50 pic.twitter.com/M8O3ekatZs — Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) January 1, 2021

Christ is a lot of things, apparently 32/50 pic.twitter.com/wxZa7uFEdt — Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) January 1, 2021

Hey, Twitchy sister-site Hot Air!

Preferences became offensive 33/50 pic.twitter.com/fbhBtiduNc — Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) January 1, 2021

Swimming is racist 34/50 pic.twitter.com/S7Mg5v3bjg — Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) January 1, 2021

More memes became reality 35/50 pic.twitter.com/OocdFRX4Tt — Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) January 1, 2021

Avoid college at all costs 36/50 pic.twitter.com/aAgjKsnZQF — Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) January 1, 2021

I got nothing for this one 38/50 pic.twitter.com/mp6nFrdTrl — Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) January 1, 2021

Believe all women 39/50 pic.twitter.com/eCwhkDO7eC — Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) January 1, 2021

The Guardian’s stance on fried chicken 41/50 pic.twitter.com/mv4WgBwq5H — Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) January 1, 2021

Big chungus in 2020 42/50 pic.twitter.com/oRdvX9xyay — Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) January 1, 2021

It’s been a year of L’s for some 43/50 pic.twitter.com/cMnTgpMy1g — Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) January 1, 2021

British state-run media is on one 44/50 pic.twitter.com/ODrj6ImkVL — Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) January 1, 2021

Modern problems require modern solutions 45/50 pic.twitter.com/EVJrWrAon4 — Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) January 1, 2021

It hasn’t all been bad news 47/50 pic.twitter.com/LE3yyKpm5v — Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) January 1, 2021

Almost forgot about this guy 49/50 pic.twitter.com/aW9O86OxWf — Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) January 1, 2021

And finally, don’t forget to cite accredited sources, read peer-reviewed studies, and, most of all, trust the experts. 50/50 pic.twitter.com/qam2WHNc1L — Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) January 1, 2021

The end of year thread is now complete. If you want to take a quick glance at 2020, I have chosen 50 headlines for your enjoyment. Happy New Year. https://t.co/cTSmG2tn9j — Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) January 1, 2021

And to think that doesn’t even come close to covering it. We’d like to say 2021 will seem less like a parody of real life, but we’re not counting on it.

Related:

‘Sleep is racist’: Teen Vogue explains how two women are addressing systemic racism in sleep https://t.co/J4POpnqliq — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 16, 2020

The outdoors is systemically racist: ABC News reports national parks ‘face existential crisis over race,’ are stubbornly white https://t.co/BCKteolJv8 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) July 2, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

