“The Clowning of America” author Orwell Goode has a must-follow Twitter feed highlighting some of the most outrageous news stories that actually were published in mainstream outlets. Whereas master satirist Titania McGrath manages to predict the future with the most woke takes imaginable, Goode tracks down wokeness in the here-and-now. To round out 2020, Goode has compiled 50 of the most clownish news stories of the year in one epic thread. Yes, all of these are real.
This year has been quite something.
But let’s try to pick some of the most clownish stories this year had to offer.
Here’s to 2020’s end of year thread 1/50 pic.twitter.com/i2VVqCPzHv
— Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) December 31, 2020
Have you got a license for that opinion?
2/50 pic.twitter.com/N4y9SOg5mA
— Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) December 31, 2020
At least academics remain the same.
3/50 pic.twitter.com/q08GLOwwOP
— Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) December 31, 2020
And Sweden didn’t change
4/50 pic.twitter.com/Eb9SrW7vC2
— Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) December 31, 2020
Don’t have much to say about this one
5/50 pic.twitter.com/BApia5DD5c
— Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) December 31, 2020
Checks out
6/50 pic.twitter.com/wKAFzWxIOH
— Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) December 31, 2020
History has to be erased because it fails to stand up to progress.
7/50 pic.twitter.com/DppCqeXO9o
— Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) December 31, 2020
Who wants to tell her?
8/50 pic.twitter.com/DWtBBVxJSE
— Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) December 31, 2020
Pure evil
9/50 pic.twitter.com/K5YwJkJOUv
— Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) December 31, 2020
Medical professionals revealing all
10/50 pic.twitter.com/CSCXCMBgRf
— Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) December 31, 2020
You must be unhealthy – it’s the current year.
11/50 pic.twitter.com/Yky1xrqgPd
— Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) December 31, 2020
“Did you know the Nazis were obsessed with ‘health guidelines’?”
Empowerment has taken on a different meaning
12/50 pic.twitter.com/wZ81kDH3Xn
— Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) December 31, 2020
Will quality suffer in the future?
13/50 pic.twitter.com/ueDLQfSoyZ
— Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) December 31, 2020
Mask off mode
14/50 pic.twitter.com/n6y6r6kNAu
— Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) December 31, 2020
A healthy body image is problematic
15/50 pic.twitter.com/KicmEKxow1
— Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) December 31, 2020
…
16/50 pic.twitter.com/cWNgaS3BdN
— Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) December 31, 2020
A very weird hill to die on
17/50 pic.twitter.com/s5JY4Y3cDu
— Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) December 31, 2020
A real heartbreak
18/50 pic.twitter.com/gFuQQYt4sN
— Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) December 31, 2020
Singer Adele also upset a lot of fans when she lost weight and revealed her slim new body.
Crosswords are bigoted
19/50 pic.twitter.com/6aCCTGC4cD
— Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) December 31, 2020
Some problems require different attention.
20/50 pic.twitter.com/UCHgd3AVl8
— Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) December 31, 2020
Supply and demand
21/50 pic.twitter.com/6k5sVlNQQd
— Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) December 31, 2020
Only in 2020
22/50 pic.twitter.com/pdqgboiHPN
— Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) December 31, 2020
What qualifies as news this year
23/50 pic.twitter.com/EHGlV8cmW7
— Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) December 31, 2020
Modern medicine
24/50 pic.twitter.com/nPmXzpNvtG
— Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) December 31, 2020
Not sure when this happened, but worth a mention
25/50 pic.twitter.com/OegIQb30gr
— Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) December 31, 2020
Over half way there.
Be against certain people to catapult your academic career.
26/50 pic.twitter.com/IgYZDtP0em
— Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) December 31, 2020
This feels like such a long time ago now
27/50 pic.twitter.com/azlYY5Q3JF
— Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) December 31, 2020
Satire and reality are the same thing
28/50 pic.twitter.com/SMkYlkc7W1
— Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) December 31, 2020
Parental problems
29/50 pic.twitter.com/cDMgx6od0Q
— Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) January 1, 2021
Presented without comment
30/50 pic.twitter.com/lqws0TLMZZ
— Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) January 1, 2021
The former first lady became invisible
31/50 pic.twitter.com/M8O3ekatZs
— Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) January 1, 2021
Christ is a lot of things, apparently
32/50 pic.twitter.com/wxZa7uFEdt
— Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) January 1, 2021
Preferences became offensive
33/50 pic.twitter.com/fbhBtiduNc
— Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) January 1, 2021
Swimming is racist
34/50 pic.twitter.com/S7Mg5v3bjg
— Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) January 1, 2021
More memes became reality
35/50 pic.twitter.com/OocdFRX4Tt
— Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) January 1, 2021
Avoid college at all costs
36/50 pic.twitter.com/aAgjKsnZQF
— Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) January 1, 2021
Higher education
37/50 pic.twitter.com/KQFcRfaAni
— Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) January 1, 2021
I got nothing for this one
38/50 pic.twitter.com/mp6nFrdTrl
— Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) January 1, 2021
Believe all women
39/50 pic.twitter.com/eCwhkDO7eC
— Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) January 1, 2021
Yep
40/50 pic.twitter.com/ecgFJZbIDe
— Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) January 1, 2021
The Guardian’s stance on fried chicken
41/50 pic.twitter.com/mv4WgBwq5H
— Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) January 1, 2021
Big chungus in 2020
42/50 pic.twitter.com/oRdvX9xyay
— Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) January 1, 2021
It’s been a year of L’s for some
43/50 pic.twitter.com/cMnTgpMy1g
— Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) January 1, 2021
British state-run media is on one
44/50 pic.twitter.com/ODrj6ImkVL
— Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) January 1, 2021
Modern problems require modern solutions
45/50 pic.twitter.com/EVJrWrAon4
— Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) January 1, 2021
Struggle sessions
46/50 pic.twitter.com/js3uM8VNYO
— Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) January 1, 2021
It hasn’t all been bad news
47/50 pic.twitter.com/LE3yyKpm5v
— Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) January 1, 2021
I mean
48/50 pic.twitter.com/vghv1lopNQ
— Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) January 1, 2021
Almost forgot about this guy
49/50 pic.twitter.com/aW9O86OxWf
— Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) January 1, 2021
And finally, don’t forget to cite accredited sources, read peer-reviewed studies, and, most of all, trust the experts.
50/50 pic.twitter.com/qam2WHNc1L
— Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) January 1, 2021
The end of year thread is now complete.
If you want to take a quick glance at 2020, I have chosen 50 headlines for your enjoyment.
Happy New Year. https://t.co/cTSmG2tn9j
— Orwell & Goode (@OrwellNGoode) January 1, 2021
And to think that doesn’t even come close to covering it. We’d like to say 2021 will seem less like a parody of real life, but we’re not counting on it.
