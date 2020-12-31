https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/rich-got-richer-pandemic/

(ZEROHEDGE) – We’ve all been affected by the pandemic-induced mayhem of 2020. But, as Visual Capitalist’s Carmen Ang notes, when it comes to finances, some have fared far better than others.

While job loss persists for Americans making less than $20 an hour, the rich have gotten richer. More specifically, the most wealthy American billionaires have seen their net worth bounce back dramatically, thanks to strong stock market performance.

Here’s a look at who’s gotten richer since the market bottom in March 2020, and just how much their net worth has increased since then.

