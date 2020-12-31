https://www.oann.com/tornado-damages-over-a-dozen-mobile-homes-in-texas/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=tornado-damages-over-a-dozen-mobile-homes-in-texas

This image posted on social media by the Navarro County Office of Emergency Management in Texas shows an area where authorities said a possible tornado caused damage, Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, in Corsicana, Texas. (Eric R. Meyers/Navarro County Office of Emergency Management via AP)

A tornado briefly touched down in Corsicana, Texas on Wednesday, causing damage to several homes. Navarro County officials said the tornado was unannounced and gone before they knew it.

Although it only touched down for a short amount of time, the tornado managed to damage more than a dozen mobile homes in the area, which was approximately 100 yards wide and 600 yards long.

Between 15 and 30 people have been displaced. Additionally, many of the homes remain without gas and electricity.

“As more information came in we became aware of this damage,” stated Eric Meyers, an emergency management coordinator for Navarro County. “It was obvious that we were not dealing with straight line winds, but a small feature tornado…very compact, but still damaging nonetheless.”

Luckily, no injuries have been reported. Meanwhile, heavy snow is expected to hit parts of Texas in the coming days.

