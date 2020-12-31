https://www.oann.com/tornado-damages-over-a-dozen-mobile-homes-in-texas/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=tornado-damages-over-a-dozen-mobile-homes-in-texas

UPDATED 6:55 AM PT – Thursday, December 31, 2020

A tornado briefly touched down in Corsicana, Texas on Wednesday, causing damage to several homes. Navarro County officials said the tornado was unannounced and gone before they knew it.

Although it only touched down for a short amount of time, the tornado managed to damage more than a dozen mobile homes in the area, which was approximately 100 yards wide and 600 yards long.

Tornado reported today (12/30/20) in Corsicana, Texas as multiple mobile homes were hit within a path of 600 yards of damage #TXwx pic.twitter.com/b08BCH8Ko1 — Steve Glazier (@SteveGlazier) December 30, 2020

Between 15 and 30 people have been displaced. Additionally, many of the homes remain without gas and electricity.

“As more information came in we became aware of this damage,” stated Eric Meyers, an emergency management coordinator for Navarro County. “It was obvious that we were not dealing with straight line winds, but a small feature tornado…very compact, but still damaging nonetheless.”

Luckily, no injuries have been reported. Meanwhile, heavy snow is expected to hit parts of Texas in the coming days.

