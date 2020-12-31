https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/trump-authorizes-emergency-learning-scholarships-students-denied-person-school/

(THE COLLEGE FIX) – Since teachers unions have largely decided that their comfort is more important than the education of marginalized children, the Trump administration has designed a workaround.

The Department of Health and Human Services is loosening the rules around “community services block grants” so these funds can be used for “emergency learning scholarships.”

President Trump issued an executive order Monday on “expanding educational opportunity through school choice” for children whose schools refuse to reopen under the pretext of COVID-19 danger.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

