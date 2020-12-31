https://thehill.com/homenews/news/532287-trump-hotel-in-dc-raising-room-rates-for-biden-inauguration-report

Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., has raised its prices for lodging ahead of President-elect Joe BidenJoe BidenTrump to cut Florida trip short, return to Washington on Thursday Intel vice chair says government agency cyber attack ‘may have started earlier’ Trump administration declassifies unconfirmed intelligence on China bounties on US forces in Afghanistan: report MORE‘s inauguration.

The hotel’s website says a two-night minimum is required for guests visiting around Inauguration Day on Jan. 20. Rates are now $2,225 a night for Jan. 19 and 20, compared with closer to $400 for other days in January.

Other hotels in the area, such as the Hay-Adams hotel and The St. Regis have also raised the rates for their rooms during the inauguration as well. Prices for rooms reached $1,399 and $999 per night respectively.

The rate increases were previously reported by Politico.

The Trump Organization attempted to sell its lease on the D.C. property earlier this year but eventually put the sale on hold.

President Trump Donald TrumpTrump to cut Florida trip short, return to Washington on Thursday Intel vice chair says government agency cyber attack ‘may have started earlier’ Secret Service making changes to presidential detail amid concerns current members are aligned with Trump: report MORE has yet to concede the election to President-elect Joe Biden, repeatedly making unsubstantiated allegations that the election was “rigged” and stolen from him.

Trump has also yet to reveal whether he will attend Biden’s inauguration, despite other GOP lawmakers urging him to do so.

