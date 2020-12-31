https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/532236-trump-returns-to-white-house-after-florida-vacation

President TrumpDonald TrumpTrump to cut Florida trip short, return to Washington on Thursday Intel vice chair says government agency cyber attack ‘may have started earlier’ Secret Service making changes to presidential detail amid concerns current members are aligned with Trump: report MORE arrived back in Washington, D.C., on Thursday without speaking to reporters, marking a quiet end to his vacation to Florida.

Trump returned to the nation’s capital alongside first lady Melania Trump Melania TrumpMichelle Obama named most admired woman for third straight year: poll Sunday shows preview: COVID-19 relief waiting on Trump’s signature; government continues vaccine roll out Trump, first lady release Christmas message, tout COVID-19 vaccine as ‘Christmas miracle’ MORE and a few White House aides, cutting his holiday trip to Palm Beach short ahead of the annual New Year’s Eve party at his Mar-a-Lago property.

The White House did not provide a reason for why Trump was returning earlier than expected.

ADVERTISEMENT

The president did not speak to the press during his week in Florida, and he did not stop for questions upon landing at Joint Base Andrews or upon returning to the White House, where reporters shouted questions about Iran and Trump’s plans for the inauguration.

Shortly after he entered the White House, Trump tweeted out a previously recorded message in which he praised Americans for showing “grit, strength, tenacity and resolve” throughout 2020 and boasted of his administration’s work in developing a coronavirus vaccine.

“This is one of the most extraordinary scientific, industrial and medical feats in history. Everybody has it at that,” Trump said. “That’s what they’re marking it down as, and we can never let people forget where it came from and how it came. We’re very proud to be honored, and all of the people that worked so hard on it, we have to be remembered for what’s been done.”

Trump is scheduled to hold a rally in Georgia on Monday in support of Sens. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerOssoff shuts down Loeffler criticism of Warnock: She’s ‘been campaigning with a Klansman’ Jeff Stein: Battle over K direct payments ‘putting tremendous pressure’ on Republican caucus Kemp dismisses Trump’s call to resign as ‘a distraction’ MORE (R-Ga.) and David Perdue David PerdueOssoff shuts down Loeffler criticism of Warnock: She’s ‘been campaigning with a Klansman’ Jeff Stein: Battle over K direct payments ‘putting tremendous pressure’ on Republican caucus Kemp dismisses Trump’s call to resign as ‘a distraction’ MORE (R-Ga.) a day before their runoff elections.

But his attention will likely be focused in the coming days on the Jan. 6 certification of the Electoral College results affirming Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump to cut Florida trip short, return to Washington on Thursday Intel vice chair says government agency cyber attack ‘may have started earlier’ Trump administration declassifies unconfirmed intelligence on China bounties on US forces in Afghanistan: report MORE as the next president. Several of Trump’s allies in the House have said they will object to certain state results, and Sen. Josh Hawley Joshua (Josh) David HawleyGOP lawmaker thinks 100 Republicans could challenge Electoral College results Here are the Republicans planning to challenge the Electoral College results Kemp dismisses Trump’s call to resign as ‘a distraction’ MORE (R-Mo.) announced Wednesday that he would do the same.

The move will not change the outcome or overturn the results, but instead will delay the process and force a vote Senate GOP leaders had hoped to avoid, putting senators on record as to whether they support Trump’s unproven claims of election fraud.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

