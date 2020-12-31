https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/31/twitter-fails-to-mention-in-its-summary-of-a-man-shot-and-killed-by-minneapolis-police-that-he-shot-first/

There was a police-involved fatal shooting in Minneapolis Wednesday evening. The father of the man has identified him as 23-year-old Dolal Idd, and Paul Blume of FOX9 spoke with the father Thursday:

Wait no longer; the bodycam video has been released:

Will there be fiery but mostly peaceful protests? Maybe not so much this time:

