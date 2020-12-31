https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/31/twitter-fails-to-mention-in-its-summary-of-a-man-shot-and-killed-by-minneapolis-police-that-he-shot-first/

There was a police-involved fatal shooting in Minneapolis Wednesday evening. The father of the man has identified him as 23-year-old Dolal Idd, and Paul Blume of FOX9 spoke with the father Thursday:

HAPPENING NOW: Dad of man killed by #Mpls police has just returned to the shooting scene. Here showing us a photo of the young man. @FOX9 pic.twitter.com/3S9oDz5aVb — Paul Blume (@PaulBlume_FOX9) December 31, 2020

Family says they don’t believe @MinneapolisPD narrative that their son fired first. They claim he was just “sitting in his car.” Dad, here, particularly upset about how his family was treated when law enforcement came to their home overnight with search warrants. @FOX9 pic.twitter.com/CMax0OjXXF — Paul Blume (@PaulBlume_FOX9) December 31, 2020

Family is always going to say that. Luckily we have actual video footage that shows what actually happened. He tried to flee police in his car and then fired a gun (he wasn’t legally allowed to have) at them before they fired back:https://t.co/FWdAbxp4wY https://t.co/PCWg6lS59J — AG (@AGHamilton29) December 31, 2020

Bayle Gelle identified his dead son as Dolal Idd. There was some discrepancy on age. But sounds like early 20’s. Still awaiting official ID from Medical Examiner. Also still waiting to hear from @MinneapolisPD on a specific timeline for body cam video release today. @FOX9 — Paul Blume (@PaulBlume_FOX9) December 31, 2020

Video of Dolal Idd’s family returning to scene of deadly shooting. Spoke to witness, who told me in his mind, police did everything they could to de-escalate before Idd appeared to fire from his car, while boxed in by police in parking lot. Still waiting on body cam video @FOX9 pic.twitter.com/4jyhJWDwxr — Paul Blume (@PaulBlume_FOX9) December 31, 2020

Wait no longer; the bodycam video has been released:

Here’s the Minneapolis bodycam footage from the police officers who fatally shot a felony suspect who, to no one’s surprised, fired first. pic.twitter.com/BCHeF6Mylu — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 31, 2020

Twitter has this as their lead story. What they don’t mention is that the guy shot at police first. pic.twitter.com/XOPS9Ti5jg — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 31, 2020

Twitter irresponsibly fanning the flames, as usual. — Karma-lized Onions (@ygogdbop) December 31, 2020

It’s almost like they want a riot — Richie Champagne (@Richdog3) December 31, 2020

They forgot to put his skin color in the headline! — Tyrell (@FreedomFire89) December 31, 2020

They do point out that since May, which is 7 months, there have been zero fatal shootings by that force. Its almost as if it only happens when it’s absolutely necessary. — Acestrats (@AceStrats) December 31, 2020

The article mentions Floyd first and the important information second. 😬 — Snick (@phatmanshortman) December 31, 2020

I think we should genuinely look at charging the media as criminals for stoking the fires of hatred. — Adam (@AdamThinks123) December 31, 2020

It’s time to hold all forms of media responsible for their words. Their lies destroy lives. — RLC (@RLC19802020) December 31, 2020

Twitter should be held responsible for all damage caused by any ensuing riots….I mean peaceful protests — domnunz (@spoilsports) December 31, 2020

Intentional, to incite riots. — Dr. George Claw (@Jesus_Crimeny) December 31, 2020

You should have heard the protesters. They’re claiming that maybe he fired at the officers cause he feared for his life……… pic.twitter.com/ToN7OncGpv — Bklyn Badboy 🇺🇸🇮🇹 (@ConfuzedMind) December 31, 2020

Why is this even controversial? — Sledgehammer (@BarackObamaMarx) December 31, 2020

If only a social worker were there… — tom framispace, m.d. (@entropyrulesme) December 31, 2020

You pull that shit with the police like that, you get shot. Very easy to understand. — Golden Age (@GoldenA88492098) December 31, 2020

Until we can all admit that, if someone shoots at you first and misses, and you shoot back and don’t miss, that is justified, things will continue to devolve. — Publius Sage (@PubliusSage) December 31, 2020

Will there be fiery but mostly peaceful protests? Maybe not so much this time:

It’s 13 degrees in Minnesota. Antifa and BLM won’t show up. — 12 mVolts (@Ja_Lord) December 31, 2020

