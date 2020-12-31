https://www.wnd.com/2020/12/twitter-flip-flops-says-wont-arbiter-truth/

The Twitter social media corporation for months has censored or added its editorial comments to President Trump’s statements, acting as a a judge of the truth of his comments.

It censored his election eve warnings about the potential of vote fraud. It censored his statements claiming victory in Pennsylvania and Michigan. And don’t forget it censored those damaging New York Post stories about Hunter Biden’s deals with foreign corporations that may even have involved a percentage cut for the “big guy,” identified as Joe Biden, just before the election.

But it now claims it no longer will be an “arbiter” of truth.

The dispute arose, according to the Daily Caller News Foundation, when the organization notified the company of the false claim from Georgia Senate race hopeful Jon Ossoff.

TRENDING: Another reason Trump won in a landslide

He had stated online that incumbent GOP Sen. “Kelly Loeffler campaigned with a klansman.”

He reportedly was citing a photograph of Loeffler with Chester Doles, a Ku Klux Klan member that Loeffler’s campaign explained was taken when Loeffler “had no idea who that was.”

“If she had she would have kicked him out immediately because we condemn in the most vociferous terms everything that he stands for,” said Loeffler campaign spokesman Stephen Lawson.

FOX News walked up rolling live, and I appreciated the free air time! Also, Kelly Loeffler campaigned with a klansman. pic.twitter.com/ZlmO0xoFvr — Jon Ossoff (@ossoff) December 31, 2020

Is Twitter acting as an ‘arbiter’ of truth? 0% (0 Votes) 0% (0 Votes)

But the Daily Caller News Foundation reported Twitter spokesman Trenton Kennedy confirmed nothing will be done about Ossoff’s allegation.

That’s because, he told the foundation, the statement doesn’t fit under Twitter’s three policies for misleading information, which include “synthetic and manipulated media, COVID-19, and Civic Integrity.”

He said he didn’t even have Twitter teams review the statement, and furthermore “making a claim about someone happens in political speech all the time,” the report said.

The spokesman said Twitter would not be “the arbiter of truth.”

Stephen Lawson, a Loeffler campaign official, told the foundation the statement should have been flagged and taken down for being a “blatant lie.”

“It’s not surprising coming from a pathological liar like Jon Ossoff whose parents still pay his rent,” Lawson charged.

Meanwhile, the company attaches to most of President Trump’s statement the opinion: “Some or all of the content shared in this Tweet is disputed and might be misleading about an election or other civic process.”

The foundation also noted that Twitter chief Jack Dorsey reacted negatively to the situation:

Fact check: there is someone ultimately accountable for our actions as a company, and that’s me. Please leave our employees out of this. We’ll continue to point out incorrect or disputed information about elections globally. And we will admit to and own any mistakes we make. — jack (@jack) May 28, 2020

Content created by the WND News Center is available for re-publication without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact [email protected].

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

