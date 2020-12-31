https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/31/vice-news-compiles-a-video-of-things-that-go-bing-with-president-trump-and-its-awesome/

VICE News is certainly no conservative news outlet, so we’re assuming this video was supposed to make President Trump look … bad? We only wish we’d seen it sooner. It’s a great end to 2020 and a reminder of the sense of humor that was completely lost on Democrats and the media.

We’re not sure when that video came out, but just in time for Christmas, VICE posted 20 things that Trump misses about the old days, and it’s not children playing with his leg hair in the pool or sniffing women’s hair.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...