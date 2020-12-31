https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/12/31/vice-news-compiles-a-video-of-things-that-go-bing-with-president-trump-and-its-awesome/

VICE News is certainly no conservative news outlet, so we’re assuming this video was supposed to make President Trump look … bad? We only wish we’d seen it sooner. It’s a great end to 2020 and a reminder of the sense of humor that was completely lost on Democrats and the media.

President Trump is one of the funniest people I’ve ever seen. This is too good 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ni1uWEulji — Ryan Fournier (@RyanAFournier) December 31, 2020

Hysterical. God I love our President @POTUS — Rick of Florida (@sunsetswfl) December 31, 2020

I’m dying 😂😂😂. I love this man. — Amy (@hatestheswamp) December 31, 2020

LOVE HIM 🇺🇸💝🇺🇸💝 — Diane Capone (@DianeCapone) December 31, 2020

One of a kind — bbuck822 (@bbuck822) December 31, 2020

Hilarious! — Idontgiva Schitt (@SteffanieACL) December 31, 2020

I could watch this all day long 😂 — J Mill (@JMill05598542) December 31, 2020

Freaking hilarious!!!!😆😆😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣🤣👍🇱🇷🇱🇷 — Jessie (@OK2BRight) December 31, 2020

He IS. 😄😄😄

Never realized that til I went to one of his rallies! — Marji Wojcik 🇺🇸 (parler) (@DesignsonTruth) December 31, 2020

A few years old but a classic LOL 😂 — Michael Notz (@realMichaelNotz) December 31, 2020

Omg I love him 🤣♥️🇺🇸 — ᵀ (@MrsAri03) January 1, 2021

That is amazing — CRYPTOINVESTRADES LTD (@RobertGelbmann) December 31, 2020

Goddamnit… I’m going to miss him as POTUS — Samuel Ellis (@Sammyboy1976) December 31, 2020

We don’t deserve Trump lol — Justin Hostetler (@JustinHostetler) December 31, 2020

Greatest president in my lifetime. I have never heard crowds, unprompted, start chanting “We love you!” Truly authentic, flaws & all, never backs down & truly funny w/out writers. MAGA 4 EVER! — Daniel P. Smars (@DanielSmars63) December 31, 2020

We’re not sure when that video came out, but just in time for Christmas, VICE posted 20 things that Trump misses about the old days, and it’s not children playing with his leg hair in the pool or sniffing women’s hair.

Doctors making house calls, firing squads, imperialism, writing “Merry Christmas” on things. Here are 20 things President Trump misses about “the old days.” pic.twitter.com/lGsbxt7JDU — VICE News (@VICENews) December 24, 2020

Touré has a bridge to sell you if Joy Reid actually called Donald Trump ‘kick-a** funny’ https://t.co/q10iomX3bi — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) April 28, 2018

