The Wall Street Journal’s editorial board ripped President TrumpDonald TrumpTrump to cut Florida trip short, return to Washington on Thursday Intel vice chair says government agency cyber attack ‘may have started earlier’ Secret Service making changes to presidential detail amid concerns current members are aligned with Trump: report MORE’s “embarrassing Electoral College hustle” in an op-ed Wednesday as he digs in on his refusal to concede last month’s election to President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump to cut Florida trip short, return to Washington on Thursday Intel vice chair says government agency cyber attack ‘may have started earlier’ Trump administration declassifies unconfirmed intelligence on China bounties on US forces in Afghanistan: report MORE.

The op-ed comes as Trump pushes congressional Republicans to go along with a long-shot bid led by Rep. Mo Brooks Morris (Mo) Jackson BrooksHere are the Republicans planning to challenge the Electoral College results NJ Democrat-turned-Republican to object to Electoral College count Hawley to challenge Electoral College results in Senate MORE (R-Ala.) to object to the Electoral College vote when it comes before Congress next week. The effort is not likely to secure a majority in either chamber.

Sen. Josh Hawley Joshua (Josh) David HawleyGOP lawmaker thinks 100 Republicans could challenge Electoral College results Here are the Republicans planning to challenge the Electoral College results Kemp dismisses Trump’s call to resign as ‘a distraction’ MORE (R-Mo.) on Wednesday became the first senator to back the move to overturn the election results.

“Republicans should be embarrassed by Mr. Trump’s Electoral College hustle,” the Journal’s editorial board wrote.

The board says that the move will be used by Democrats to “excoriate Mr. Trump a final time on his way out the door, and grown-ups in the Republican Senate are unlikely to play along.”

The president and his campaign have failed to produce evidence of widespread voter fraud, and their legal challenges to the results in several swing states have failed.

Trump and his allies have now turned the pressure on Vice President Pence, saying he has the power to invalidate electors. Rep. Louie Gohmert Louis (Louie) Buller GohmertHere are the Republicans planning to challenge the Electoral College results Pence refused to sign on to plan to overturn election, lawyers say Ex-Pence aide turned Trump critic ‘very concerned’ about Jan. 6 violence MORE (R-Texas), along with some Arizona Republicans, sued Pence after he refused to join their attempt to subvert the results of the election.

“Mr. Trump is putting his loyal VP in a terrible spot, and what do Republicans think would happen if Mr. Pence pulled the trigger, Mr. Biden was denied 270 electoral votes, and the House chose Mr. Trump as President? Riots in the streets would be the least of it.”

The board added that the scramble “tarnishes” Trump’s legacy and “undermines any designs he has had on running in 2024.”

Biden won 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232, and Biden’s popular vote margin over Trump is more than 7 million votes.

