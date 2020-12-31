https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/victoria-taft/2020/12/31/walmart-goes-after-soreloser-sen-josh-hawley-for-questioning-election-integrity-and-immediately-regrets-it-n1295553

Leftists working in America’s corporations and schools appear to have no compunction about using the power and prestige of their employer to amplify their personal politics. Now it’s Walmart’s turn.

Google employees openly lament over the 2016 election results and vow never to let it happen again. They manipulate searches and messages to do just that in 2020. Teachers think nothing of flipping off the president or the “teacher of the year” wishing death upon a Senate majority leader. They feel secure knowing that they’re surrounded by like-minded people and will suffer little-to-no consequences for their uncivil actions.

On Wednesday, it was Walmart’s turn. Someone in the company’s social media department decided it was no big deal to try to big-foot a US Senator for standing against ratifying the electoral college votes for the presidential election. They used the prestige of the company for which they work to mock Senator Josh Hawley and people who support President Trump.

It didn’t go well for the retail behemoth in the end. Hawley had the foresight to screenshot the tweet from Walmart in response to his message about election integrity.

Millions of voters concerned about election integrity deserve to be heard. I will object on January 6 on their behalf.

To which the official corporate Walmart Twitter account responded in a decidedly unprofessional, nay sophomoric, way.

Go ahead. Get your 2 hour debate. #Soreloser

And it was on.

Fight in the caf! pic.twitter.com/NVnWNIZUD5 — Victoria Taft – Parler, Minds, Facebook, 5VTShow (@VictoriaTaft) December 31, 2020

Hawley responded:

Thanks @Walmart for your insulting condescension. Now that you’ve insulted 75 million Americans, will you at least apologize for using slave labor?

Hawley’s attack on Walmart’s dependence on cheaper products from China, which uses slave labor to make some products, wasn’t his coup de grâce. Yet.

The Missouri Senator went on.

Or maybe you’d like to apologize for the pathetic wages you pay your workers as you drive mom and pop stores out of business.

That’s got to smart a little.

Walmart has traditionally been a more Republican-leaning corporation but it’s now turned purple and obviously has turned its back on issues that are of import to all Americans, not just red-staters.

Walmart should take a page from NBA great, Michael Jordan, who once famously said, “Republicans buy sneakers, too.”

Though Jordan said it in jest, he wasn’t wrong.

There were 74 million people in the Trump camp on election day 2020. Most of them were Republicans, some were Democrats and others were independents. You can bet many of those people have shopped at a Walmart at one time or another.

Walmart just told them it doesn’t want their business. The message didn’t go over well. Twitter user Mindy Robinson weighed in.

You know what? F-Walmart and their slave labor produce cheap sh*tty products. We need American-made options for all manufactured goods starting RIGHT NOW. Let’s phase out our dependence on China by taxing their products to oblivion! #CancelChina #BoycottWalmart

And a guy named Brian urged people to shop at small businesses – if you can find any that are allowed to be open during COVID.

Thank you @hawleymo! As for Walmart, time to shop at small businesses!

Some lashed back at Hawley for “insulting” 80 million voters who apparently think the election was totally on the up and up, even though their candidate barely actively campaigned.

During the COVID lockdowns, big box stores, of which Walmart is a part, have been deemed essential and allowed to stay open. CNBC reporter Rick Santelli pointed out the fundamental unfairness, not to mention lack of science, at keeping smaller stores closed while allowing big stores, with the same ratio of people to space, to stay open. Walmart has made billions during the lockdown because government has shut down what remains of its competition and the company has gobbled up market share. In August, Walmart announced its online sales were up by 97%.

Indeed, the unfairness has become the subject of memes.

I say for phase 3 we close down Walmart, Costco, & other big retail stores for 6 months & let have small businesses have a chance at making record profits.

I wish they were all open, but I get this sentiment. pic.twitter.com/PICis9OsPf — Victoria Taft – Parler, Minds, Facebook, 5VTShow (@VictoriaTaft) December 31, 2020

Democrats and unions, but I repeat myself, over the years have unleashed a blitzkrieg of websites, movies and direct actions against the corporation for not using unionized employees. Walmart Watch/Change Walmart, Walmart Sucks were part of the campaign by Democrat groups to hurt the company and force them to bend to the Left.

The memes about the “people of Walmart” started as one such effort and grew into its own franchise. The photos were a way of mocking hayseed Walmart shoppers – and by extension commenting on the lower social status of the store – because on the ladder of victimhood, hating Walmart ranks higher than shaming people who shop at a cheaper, non-union store.

Who stood up for Walmart? People who support free enterprise. Not Democrats.

How soon they forget.

Walmart responded with an aw, shucks, that was just a mistake by some free radical pinging off the walls of our social media office.

The corporate headquarters, which originally sent out the initial attempted slap down of Senator Hawley, wrote that it never intended to involve itself in election politics and issued a non-apology-apology to the Missouri Republican.

The tweet published earlier was mistakenly posted by a member of our social media team. We deleted the post and have no intention of commenting on the subject of certifying the electoral college. We apologize to Senator Hawley for this error and any confusion about our position.

Maybe many Trump-voting “people of Walmart” haven’t noticed this tell by the retail behemoth, but seeing as how Hawley is the biggest name out there in Congress opposing codifying this flawed election, maybe they have.

