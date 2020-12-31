https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/31/we-are-being-played-new-years-eve-scene-in-nycs-times-square-looks-very-different-from-wuhan-china/

On New Year’s Eve around the world, there is perhaps no greater juxtaposition than these two photos from New York City’s Times Square and the celebration scene in Wuhan, China:

What kind of message does this send to the world pic.twitter.com/gSzXZbNoSb — Luke Rudkowski (@Lukewearechange) January 1, 2021

Yeah, these are two very different looks:

New York’s Times Square is nearly empty on #NewYearsEve https://t.co/np1Ek7L5ef — Reuters (@Reuters) December 31, 2020

Once the coronavirus epicenter, thousands pack Wuhan, China and let go of balloons to celebrate the New Year https://t.co/pGCGxRvTOo pic.twitter.com/Uo01IlWMUA — CBS News (@CBSNews) December 31, 2020

What message does that send? As we often like to say, “people have thoughts”…

That China purposefully manufactured and released the virus? https://t.co/4P0irkpdlF — Storm Paglia 🇺🇸 (@storm_paglia) January 1, 2021

Hey, at least New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is letting a few thousand people attend an upcoming Buffalo Bills playoff game — but mostly because he also wants to go.

It means World War 3 only lasted 10 months so far, and the west has been nearly destroyed without one single bullet fired. — AirRazorX (@AirRazorX1) January 1, 2021

It sends the message that America is broken and China is the new superpower. https://t.co/5js19HwCuy — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) January 1, 2021

The incoming Biden administration will surely straighten everything out. *Eye roll*

That this will be their decade unless we step up our efforts and stop fighting each other. — Enter-Your_Name ➐ (@tr00p3RR) January 1, 2021

We are getting played — Corey Gardner (@rewiredtoday) January 1, 2021

that the united states got duped into self-destructing their entire nation over a mild flu https://t.co/XlGWULte1e — Racist Paperclip (@RacistClip) January 1, 2021

China basically saying F U https://t.co/aS7d23BiYr — Marcus (@MarcusHUSA) January 1, 2021

Are you awake yet? We’re being played people. https://t.co/J9hxwEJvaz — Nakari (@NakariStorm) January 1, 2021

It’s only going to stop when we stand up and say “Enough!” https://t.co/Yubt4sHpZZ — No Capes! No Masks! #StopTheSteal 😎 (@smanning00) January 1, 2021

