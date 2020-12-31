https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/12/31/we-are-being-played-new-years-eve-scene-in-nycs-times-square-looks-very-different-from-wuhan-china/

On New Year’s Eve around the world, there is perhaps no greater juxtaposition than these two photos from New York City’s Times Square and the celebration scene in Wuhan, China:

Yeah, these are two very different looks:

What message does that send? As we often like to say, “people have thoughts”…

Hey, at least New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is letting a few thousand people attend an upcoming Buffalo Bills playoff game — but mostly because he also wants to go.

The incoming Biden administration will surely straighten everything out. *Eye roll*

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...