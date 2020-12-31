https://www.lawenforcementtoday.com/welcome-to-the-family-12-people-indicted-for-engaging-in-organized-crime-to-support-meth-addiction/

DENVER, CO – A group of 12 people were recently indicted for a slew of charges – reportedly 92 charges between the 12 suspects – for allegedly operating as a criminal enterprise to support their respective meth addictions.

12 people known as ‘The Family’ indicted in Colorado suspected of organized crime to support meth addiction https://t.co/scOyfseABS — KKTV 11 News (@KKTV11News) December 28, 2020

This alleged crime syndicate referred to themselves as “The Family”, and were alleged to have nearly run the gamut of criminal conduct associated with organized crime.

The outfit are alleged to have engaged in identity theft, kidnapping, burglary, robbery, carjackings, extortion, assaults and more – as well as also allegedly violating Colorado’s Organized Crime Control Act.

Said alleged criminal acts were purported to have occurred between April 2019 and October 2020, according to a statement from the Denver DA’s office:

“The defendants are accused of committing identity theft from more than 240 victims – mainly through mail theft – and of stealing more than $550,000 in vehicles. They are also accused of stealing and selling weapons, bicycles, sports memorabilia, jewelry, electronics, money and other items.”

From what the DA’s officer alleges, 38-year-old Sarah Marie Lore was the head of this outfit. Lore was known as “Street Mom” by the group, allegedly, having reportedly brokered deals involving selling stolen goods attained by the group.

Lore was said to have referred to the other within the group as either her “Street Sons”, “brothers” or “sisters”. They were said to have all shared living quarters together, along with other amenities like food, money and clothing.

Sarah Marie Lore – Denver DA’s Office

Investigators also alleged that the group maintained a rental locker where various items were stored, among them being a notebook with detailed instructions on how to commit various fraudulent schemes.

Another unsavory attribute alleged against Lore by police is that she served as the de facto enforcer for “The Family” – employing acts of violence against the alleged criminal enterprise’s members who may have stepped out of line.

The other defendants in the case were identified as:

Estevan Barrientos, 23-years old

Estevan Barrientos

Sherry Beth Swain, 36-years old

Sherry Beth Swain

Martynas Calka, 22-years old

Martynas Calka

Brian Hernandez, 30-years old

Brian Hernandez

Dakota Maurice Hoffman, 27-years old

Dakota Maurice Hoffman

Misha Nicholas Lamanna, 41-years old

Misha Nicholas Lamanna

Derrick Leo Mowery, 33-years old

Derrick Leo Mowery

Clifford James Puppe, 36-years old

Clifford James Puppe

Kimberly Jean Redd, 30-years old

Kimberly Jean Redd

Matthew David Sanchez. 34-years old

Matthew David Sanchez

Christopher Lee Wallman, 39-years old

Christopher Lee Wallman

Each of the individuals are being tried separately, according to the DA’s office. At least eight of the individuals indicted were said to have been on probation at the time of their indictment.

Credit for the investigation into the suspects was afforded to the Broomfield Police Department; United States Postal Inspection Service; Colorado Bureau of Investigation; Denver Police Department; RAVEN Task Force; North Metro Drug Task Force; Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office; Arvada Police Department; Aurora Police Department; Lakewood Police Department; Thornton Police Department and the Colorado State Patrol.

Do you want to join our private family of first responders and supporters? Get unprecedented access to some of the most powerful stories that the media refuses to show you. Proceeds get reinvested into having active, retired and wounded officers, their families and supporters tell more of these stories. Click to check it out.

In other cases regarding alleged organized crime, three men in Florida were arrested back in August of this year for allegedly engaging in an organized burglary ring.

Here’s that previous report from August.

_

HOLLYWOOD, FL –Years ago, there was a television show named the “World’s Dumbest Criminals” that aired from 2008 until 2014. The show highlighted criminals who made the dumbest mistakes while committing crimes, like one where a would-be robber did not notice there was a uniformed police officer standing inside the store prior to pulling his gun.

If the show was still on today, these three people who conducted a string of burglaries, all while wearing court ordered GPS monitors, would certainly be a part of the show.

Three brains and not one #FloridaMan, thought “This is not a good idea.”

Florida police: Men broke into homes while wearing GPS ankle monitors https://t.co/c2Zkm7bc8R via @KVUE — They Always Move To Florida (@They_Move) August 20, 2020

A group of at least three criminals thought they were smart as the allegedly committed at least thirty residential burglaries.

Throughout their crime spree, the criminals thought they would get away with hundreds of thousands of dollars, guns, and other stolen items. Although, if they would have had a little intelligence, they would have at least had a shot at getting away with the crimes, if they were not wearing GPS monitors.

The multi-agency investigation, ran by the Florida Attorney General’s Office, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, Hollywood Police and Margate Police Departments, joined forces to solve the series of crimes.

As probable cause was developed, three arrest and search warrants were authored and approved by a judge.

Officers from the agencies involved had to execute all warrants simultaneously, probably out of concern that by doing one at a time would afford the criminals a chance to escape or destroy evidence.

Police said that the three criminals, Zion Odain Denvor Hall, Tyrek Davontae Williams, and Tremaine Raekwon Hill, were all arrested for the burglary string.

Their arrest did not stem from some brilliant police investigation, (not a slight to the officers), but rather the tracking of the court ordered GPS monitors they were wearing while out on pretrial release.

Officer Christina Lata, a spokesman for the Hollywood Police Department said the alleged criminals had “committed these crimes while already on pretrial release for previous crimes and while wearing court-ordered GPS ankle monitors.”

Police said that the trio is “believed to be a part of a criminal organization committing burglaries, armed burglaries, fraud, gun thefts, and other criminal acts throughout South Florida.”

Officers were able to follow the alleged criminals via historical GPS records which placed them at each of the crime scenes. It was probably the easiest case to crack since the GPS placed them where each house was burglarized as well as where they went afterward to get rid of the stolen property.

Police were able to recover over $150,000 dollars in cash, firearms, cellphones, iPads, jewelry, designer handbags, ammunition, fraudulent credit and debit cards, blank checks, and a stolen vehicle.

Regarding the credit and debit cards, they were most likely termed as fraudulent because they had someone else’s personal identifiable information imprinted on the credit card, but the name of the suspect printed on the front.

This is a method used by identity thieves after they have hacked a victim’s personal information. The criminal imprints someone’s bank information and creates a credit card with their name on it.

That way they can use the credit card with the stolen information without raising suspicions while really charging a victim’s account instead of theirs.

The men who were arrested on August 14th were charged as follows:

Hall is charged with 35 counts of burglary, grand theft, and racketeering.

Williams is charged with 25 counts of burglary, grand theft and racketeering.

Hill is facing 19 counts of burglary, grand theft, and racketeering.

According to Hollywood Police, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said:

“This organized burglary ring stole thousands of dollars’ worth of guns, jewelry and electronics from dozens of Florida homes.

They must have thought they were pretty smart, but clearly, they couldn’t outsmart our Statewide Prosecutors and the great police detectives who were able to use the suspects’ own GPS tracking devices to place them at the scenes of many of these burglaries.

This is another shining example of great police work removing criminals from society so they can no longer wreak havoc on the lives of law-abiding citizens.”

Police say that their investigation is far from over as they work to identify more suspects in this crime spree. They say that additional arrests may be coming in the near future.

Want to make sure you never miss a story from Law Enforcement Today? With so much “stuff” happening in the world on social media, it’s easy for things to get lost. Make sure you click “following” and then click “see first” so you don’t miss a thing! (See image below.) Thanks for being a part of the LET family!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

